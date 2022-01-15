 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans Interview Brian Flores Houston Texans Head Coaching Job, and Other Texans Rumors

The search is on.

By Matt Weston
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans fired David Culley this week after a 4-13 season. The charisma, love of the game and his players, wasn’t enough to make up for the insane ingame coaching decisions, terrible offensive gameplans and system, and players playing out of position for most of the season.

Houston spent four days evaluating Culley to make a decision on Thursday once the season concluded. Reading the palms, and gasping at my crystal ball, it seemed like Nick Caserio and company wanted to double check the head coaching landscape before making a decision, and had a name, or a few in mind, before making the decision.

The Texans have already gotten started. They had a virtual interview with Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, who was fired because of a dispute with the organization over Tu’a Tagovailoa, and his unsatisfied desire for wanting Miami to trade for Deshaun Watson. During his time in Miami he crafted a high blitz defense that forced numerous turnovers, but failed to make the playoffs once during his three year tenure, even after this season’s expectations and their draft capital coming home to roost.

The Texans are also rumored to be linked to other Patriots coaches and staff, including Josh McDaniels, and Jerod Mayo. If you forgot, Aaron Wilson wrote an out of the blue article on Mayo last year, naming him a high rising head coach candidate, after no one had thought of him as one. Mayo is also linked to the Texans head coaching job, and should interview once the New England Patriots are knocked out of the postseason.

Houston is getting out ahead of the coaching search after being the last team to make a decision last year to name David Culley as the head coach. My guess is that it’s going to be Mayo. Everything points to it, and Flores should be able to land in a better situation than Houston, unless Deshaun Watson agrees to actually play football for him.

