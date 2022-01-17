The Houston Texans Interview Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi for their Head Coach Position

The 2022 Houston Texans head coach search is starting off similarly to the 2021 Houston Texans head coach search. If you forgot, the Texans rightfully fired Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start, so they could get an early start on finding a new head coach. They were the last team to hire one. During their process they interviewed numerous coaches, threw out a wide net, talked to their old pals in New England, and ended up with David Culley.

This year Houston is off to a roaring start. They interviewed Brian Flores, as was previously reported here, and have now interviewed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Hines Ward, who was a wide receivers coach in New York (J) and is now the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic University. Sure. The Texans are trying to find their own Mike Tomlin. They also interviewed Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who runs a quick pass efficient offense, but refuses to bend his offense to his personnel, utilizing the same attack even with downfield passing demons like Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert.

As of right now, it feels like this will be a longer interview process. It’s been reported by Aaron Wilson that both the Texans, and the established head coaches, Flores, Doug Pederson, and Dan Quinn, are going to take their time to make the best decision possible.

Texans' coaching search, like many others, is in beginning stage and will be detailed and patient. As Nick Caserio phrased it on Friday, 'team will be 'very deliberate with this process' to find 'the best fit for this organization.' No fast hire expected, per multiple sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 16, 2022

For experienced HC candidates, including Dan Quinn, Brian Flores, Doug Pederson, etc. a similar methodical, detailed, patient approach is expected to weigh each team's situations, alignment with GM, rosters and overall fit, per sources. Fast hires are extremely rare. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 15, 2022

After the New England Patriots were slaughtered by the Buffalo Bills, the Texans should be prepared to interview Jarod Mayo and Josh McDaniels. Brian Daboll, Eric Bienemy, Leslie Frazier, Byron Leftwich, and Todd Bowels, will also be available once their teams postseason run comes to a close.

The Texans head coaching search has already called out a few surprising candidates. Get ready. Because there is going to be more.