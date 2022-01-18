Listen to Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio’s Interview on Sports Radio 610

The Houston Texans are getting ready to build a new football team for 2022, and hopefully this team will be better than the four win team we just watched in 2021. Nick Caserio is looking at the third overall pick, Deshaun Watson still sitting on the roster, dead cap space sitting on the roster, and is trying to find a new head coach for the Texans. There’s numerous plates up in the air, that Caserio is trying to juggle.

Caserio went on Houston’s Sports Radio 610 with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast to discuss the state of the team. Caserio discussed having the third overall pick, Laremy Tunsil’s status, if Watson will play on the Texans again, the current head coaching search, and, of course Jack Easterby. You can catch it below.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio spent about 20 minutes with @SethCPayne & @SeanTPendergast discussing the head coach search, Deshaun Watson, Jack Easterby, Laremy Tunsil, the draft and more.



Listen on @Audacy Rewind ⏪ https://t.co/EU4vZs7Tab — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) January 18, 2022

If you don’t want to listen to the entire article, you can catch the highlights from Rivers McCown.

Caserio discusses Jack Easterby.

Nick Caserio on Jack Easterby: "Have lots of respect and appreciation for the job that Jack does ... not a lot of people probably understand enough ... I don't see that really changing going forward ... Jack's been a punching bag since he's got here ... everybody has an opinion." pic.twitter.com/STuYu7dMoH — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 18, 2022

The injury that Tunsil sustained last season, why he didn’t play, and being non-committal to playing for the Texans in 2022.

Nick Caserio on Laremy Tunsil: "The injury that he sustained, whatever it was, was a legitimate injury ... in the end, it didn't work out ... we'll go through our team whenever we do get the head coach in place ... Laremy would fall into that category just like everybody else." pic.twitter.com/jeeK2qiD1b — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 18, 2022

Waston, being more than likely not to play for the Texans again, and the team’s mindset as they explore trade options.

Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson returning: "That more than likely would not be the case, but to your point ... we just have to be open-minded, and just take the information, and process it, and ultimately make the decision we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved." pic.twitter.com/jyRetO3tuH — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 18, 2022

And Caserio being on the headset in game, to help his head coach make decisions, continuing a similar role he had in New England.

Nick Caserio on being on the headset: "When you're in the press box for 17, 18 of 20 years ... this year, it was more just listening, observing ... Gets a little bit magnified because of my "title," ... I know what my role and title is but I don't really look at it that way." pic.twitter.com/JxMeQFzj8v — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 18, 2022

Caserio has been a good interview since coming to Houston. At times he can say a lot without getting to much of anything, but today, he provided actual responses to his questions, to better illuminate everyone as the Texans enter the offseason. He’s also made himself available to the media as well.

Unlike last year, when the Texans were missing draft picks, and lacked cap space, this will will be an interesting Texans offseason, and Caserio provided a background and setting the team will be operating in.