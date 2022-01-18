 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Listen to Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio’s Interview on Sports Radio 610

Nick Caserio joined Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on Sports Radio 610 to discuss the Houston Texans.

By Matt Weston
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are getting ready to build a new football team for 2022, and hopefully this team will be better than the four win team we just watched in 2021. Nick Caserio is looking at the third overall pick, Deshaun Watson still sitting on the roster, dead cap space sitting on the roster, and is trying to find a new head coach for the Texans. There’s numerous plates up in the air, that Caserio is trying to juggle.

Caserio went on Houston’s Sports Radio 610 with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast to discuss the state of the team. Caserio discussed having the third overall pick, Laremy Tunsil’s status, if Watson will play on the Texans again, the current head coaching search, and, of course Jack Easterby. You can catch it below.

If you don’t want to listen to the entire article, you can catch the highlights from Rivers McCown.

Caserio discusses Jack Easterby.

The injury that Tunsil sustained last season, why he didn’t play, and being non-committal to playing for the Texans in 2022.

Waston, being more than likely not to play for the Texans again, and the team’s mindset as they explore trade options.

And Caserio being on the headset in game, to help his head coach make decisions, continuing a similar role he had in New England.

Caserio has been a good interview since coming to Houston. At times he can say a lot without getting to much of anything, but today, he provided actual responses to his questions, to better illuminate everyone as the Texans enter the offseason. He’s also made himself available to the media as well.

Unlike last year, when the Texans were missing draft picks, and lacked cap space, this will will be an interesting Texans offseason, and Caserio provided a background and setting the team will be operating in.

