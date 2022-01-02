Texans-49ers Inactives

After battling through COVID-19 these last two weeks, the Houston Texans nearly have their full squad of football players back. They activated a majority of their roster this week, and will have a full team playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the inactives for the Houston Texans today.

Texans scratch Maliek Collins, Derek Rivers, Deshaun Watson, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Chris Smith and Jimmy Moreland — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 2, 2022

Maliek Collins was activated from the COVID-19 list this week, but still isn’t feeling well enough to play. Derek Rivers played some excruciatingly boring snaps to fill in for Janoris Jenkins and Demarcus Walker, and is back on the bench. Deshaun Watson is Deshaun Watson. Cre’Von LeBlanc had one good year in Philadelphia and can’t break through on the Texans roster. Chris Smith had two good performances against Jacksonville and Los Angeles, but as a veteran castoff, he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt. Jimmy Moreland is a cornerback who is another odd man out, with the Texans secondary at full health.

Here’s who won’t be playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

There are two big ones here for San Francisco. Quarterback Jimmy Garopollo suffered a UCL tear, and will be replaced by rookie quarterback, who they traded up to select with the third overall pick, Trey Lance, who was awful in his first starts earlier this season. Dre Greenlaw is one of the better coverage linebackers in the league. All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will be without his running mate.

Texans v. 49ers is set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. We will see you then.