Houston Texans Head Coaching News: Texans Request Interview With Kevin O’Connell, More Coaching Tidbits

The Houston Texans’ coaching staff is up in the air as the Texans continue their search to find a new head coach. Aside from Tim Kelly, who was axed along with David Culley, the rest of Houston’s coaching staff is in limbo. Will Houston’s new coach want to retain Lovie Smith? Will James Campen be forced upon someone else after coaching a revolving offense line that pass-protected well? Numerous questions abound, and with numerous questions, come numerous rumors and news.

Regarding last year’s coaching staff, former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has interviewed with the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator vacancy. If you forgot, Carolina fired Joe Brady during the 2021 season and Matt Rhule is searching for someone new. They’ve interviewed former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and recently met with Kelly about the same position.

The Panthers have entered the Bill O’Brien Zone. Rhule is signed to a long-term contract. Their talent hasn’t met their win-loss record. Rhule has refused to take accountability for the team’s failings. Carolina’s entire fanbase wants Rhule gone. It’s gotten so bad that current Texans quarterback coach Pep Hamilton, who will probably be looking for another job once the Texans find a new head coach unless that new head coach promotes Hamilton to offensive coordinator, turned down the chance to interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator gig.

Texans' passing game coordinator-QBs coach Pep Hamilton, who's been requested to interview for Panthers' OC vacancy and isn't expected to meet with them at this time, per league sources, is expected to have other options this offseason, including Houston, depending on HC hire https://t.co/NVtqGsJkzs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 19, 2022

Lastly, the Texans have put in an interview request for Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell with regard to their open head coaching position. O’Connell is a former New England quarterback who has been the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles for two seasons now. We will have more information once his interview has been approved and completed with the team.

This is the newest concoction of coaching news. More information to come as the Texans continue their search for their next head coach.