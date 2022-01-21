Houston Texans Podcast: The Roller Coacher

Eight teams are still continuing their playoff dreams. They’re planning for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playhoffs, trying to turn the thing they spent years envisioning into reality.

On the other end of the spectrum, eight teams are looking for a new head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Houston Texans are all searching for one. Hines Ward? Josh McCown? Jerod Mayo? David Culley? It’s time to go through the possibilities to find the best candidate for each team. Don’t forget: There are only 32 of these jobs.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor pick and choose head coaches for each NFL team that’s looking and touch on some teams that aren’t yet looking but perhaps should be. Topics include if Dallas will retain Mike McCarthy for another season, Dan Quinn moving back into a head coaching position, the best person to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars, Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores linking up in New York (G), and who should run the Houston Texans.

Let’s start the show.

