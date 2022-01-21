Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 NFL Divisional Round Preview

This is vacation. I have a pink aquatic bird in my cup. Sunscreen is slathered across my belly. My heart is merry and bright. For I have spent eighteen weeks watching every Houston Texans game, watching condensed versions, watching the Coach’s Film, and writing and talking about the Houston Texans. The Texans are a football team devoid of questions. A crawl through the sludge. But now we are free. We get to watch real, actual football again. The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the best sports weekend of the year, and it will wash out the Super Wild Card Round life-wasting spread. I can’t wait.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor break down the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Topics include fat Tony Romo, the gang getting back together in Tennessee, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase going sicko mode, the strange aspects of San Francisco-Green Bay that could make it uncomfortable for the Packers, why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have problems with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Game of the Century.

Let’s start the show.

