Houston Texans Coaching News: Josh McCown Interviewed

Here we go again.

By Matt Weston
Last year, the Houston Texans interviewed a wide array of candidates before stumbling upon David Culley as their choice. During this process, surprisingly, they interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for that head coaching vacancy. McCown wasn’t on anyone’s radar. He hadn’t coached on any level before. The plan was for him to cut his teeth coaching his sons at the high school level. That lack of experience didn’t dissuade the Texans from getting him into the building last year, and it hasn’t kept them from talking to him again.

This year is just like last year. The Texans have interviewed Josh McCown to be the head coach of their football team once again.

This interview has set off a shockwave of rumors. Jack Easterby loves McCown and would love for nothing more than for him to be the head coach of the Texans. Getting McCown interviewed for a second year in a row, lack of coaching experience be damned, proves Easterby’s influence at NRG Park anew.

Pro Football Talk is speculating the Texans are hoping another team interviews McCown for their vacancy to give legitimacy to Houston’s hiring process and lessens the sound of the explosion of laughter that would arise if Houston does hire McCown.

The Texans supposedly want to do something new and interesting. They want to think outside the box. They want to find a head coach from an often overlooked circle—recently retired players.

Is this something with wings? Is this another wave in a news cycle we will all forget? Could McCown be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? Nothing is off the table with this organization. As crazy as it sounds, Josh McCown being named the next head coach isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

