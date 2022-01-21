Houston Texans Coaching News: Josh McCown Interviewed

Last year, the Houston Texans interviewed a wide array of candidates before stumbling upon David Culley as their choice. During this process, surprisingly, they interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for that head coaching vacancy. McCown wasn’t on anyone’s radar. He hadn’t coached on any level before. The plan was for him to cut his teeth coaching his sons at the high school level. That lack of experience didn’t dissuade the Texans from getting him into the building last year, and it hasn’t kept them from talking to him again.

This year is just like last year. The Texans have interviewed Josh McCown to be the head coach of their football team once again.

The #Texans completed an interview with Josh McCown for their head coaching position today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

This interview has set off a shockwave of rumors. Jack Easterby loves McCown and would love for nothing more than for him to be the head coach of the Texans. Getting McCown interviewed for a second year in a row, lack of coaching experience be damned, proves Easterby’s influence at NRG Park anew.

Josh McCown and Jack Easterby are buds and thisclose. With McCown having no coaching experience Easterby has gotten his close friend 2 head coaching interviews with Texans in 12 months. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 21, 2022

Pro Football Talk is speculating the Texans are hoping another team interviews McCown for their vacancy to give legitimacy to Houston’s hiring process and lessens the sound of the explosion of laughter that would arise if Houston does hire McCown.

The Texans, who really want to hire Josh McCown as the team's next head coach, hope another team with a vacancy will interview him, in order to help legitimize the move they'd like to make. https://t.co/9Zi3ggDEqU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022

The Texans supposedly want to do something new and interesting. They want to think outside the box. They want to find a head coach from an often overlooked circle—recently retired players.

There are some in NFL hiring circles who believe the Texans want to do something distinctly different here, rather than just go down the same path. Hiring Josh McCown would certainly qualify. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2022

Is this something with wings? Is this another wave in a news cycle we will all forget? Could McCown be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? Nothing is off the table with this organization. As crazy as it sounds, Josh McCown being named the next head coach isn’t outside the realm of possibility.