2022 Houston Texans Head Coaching Search: Who’s Your Favorite Candidate?

The Houston Texans spent the weekend like the rest of us. Sitting back and watching the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, amazed and enamored by the quarterback duel between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and the gutsy win by Joe Burrow in Nashville, wondering, “How are we going to compete with that?”.

The AFC also has transcendent deep passer Justin Herbert, who wasn’t allowed to fully spread his wings last year in Joe Lombardi’s offense but should be another quarterback to duke it out with those three for years to come.

The Texans used to play a part in this conversation. Deshaun Watson established himself as a top five quarterback in 2020, but sat out this year after requesting a trade and is still dealing with legal problems. It’s expected that Watson will be traded to another team before the 2022 NFL Draft. Laremy Tunsil could find himself elsewhere via trade as well.

As such, Houston is looking to add cornerstone players, including a franchise quarterback, to rebuild and eventually throw their name into this conversation among the conference’s best. Before that work starts, they have to find a new head coach.

So far, Houston has completed interviews with Lombardi, Hines Ward, Josh McCown, Brian Flores, and Jonathan Gannon. They also reportedly want to speak with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. I’m nixing some of these names because they are seemingly mere conversations; it never hurts to interview. Below is a list of reasonable Texans head coaching candidates. Answer the poll below, and let us know who you want to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans.