Houston Texans 2022 Unrestricted Free Agent Tiers

The Houston Texans enter the offseason with 29 unrestricted free agents. That’s tied for second most in the league with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts. It also accounts for just over half of the current roster. The Texans are projected to have $23 million cap space heading into the 2022 season according to Spotrac. They are bound to bring in new faces, but when half of the roster is free to test the open market you can expect a significant amount of change heading into next season.

Here is each tiers of the Houston Texans

Already Coming Back:

Runningback Rex Burkhead

Burkhead was a one-hit wonder this past season and earned a contract for next season. His 149 yard performance against the Chargers helped him ink a one-year contract into 2022. Burkhead showed he isn’t an every down back... he’s never been one. However, he’s earned and worked his way through a muddy backfield and will be helpful to whoever we draft.

The Must Keeps:

Linebacker Christian Kirksey, Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cornerback Desmond King, Center Jimmy Morrissey, Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins

Defensive oriented obviously with multiple hidden gems here. Morrissey was a surprise among surprises on the offensive line and if he continues to develop could win over the full time center job. Grugier-Hill’s season was fantastic, and was my personal favorite from the season. He stepped up when the Texans cut Cunningham and so did Kirksey this season. Kirksey or King could be the highest player on the defense if resigned.

Developmental Depth Pieces Worth A Second Look:

Runningback Royce Freeman, Defensive Tackle Vincent Taylor, Tight End Antony Auclair, Safety A.J. Moore, Linebacker Neville Hewitt

Running back will be a primary focus this offseason again. Freeman looked promising at times but lacked distinct skill for the Texans to place much hope on him. Taylor played well in Houston’s first win over Jacksonville, but was shelved to the injured reserve afterwards. Moore was a guy everyone likes and a better secondary player than most expect. Hewitt made some strong special teams plays and can be a good backup.

Nice To Have But Replaceable:

Tight End Jordan Akins, Offensive Tackle Geron Christian Jr., Defensive End DeMarcus Walker, EDGE Jacob Martin

Martin has been the only positive from the Jadeveon Clowney trade, which feels like a distant memory at this point. Martin was supplanted by second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard as the premier pass rusher down the stretch. Tight end Akins was also surpassed by rookie Brevin Jordan whose play-making ability elevated him above the veteran. Walker Was a solid rotational defensive end who fit well in Lovie Smith’s system. Christian Jr. was a stand in tackle throughout the season and pushed Tytus Howard inside to guard.

Wildly Replaceable Veterans:

Center Justin Britt, Long Snapper Jon Weeks, Wide Receiver Danny Amendola, Wide Receiver Chris Moore, Defensive Tackle Jaleel Johnson, Safety Terrence Brooks

Britt was one of the more disappointing concepts of this offseason. The Texans were looking to get bang for their buck and received a pawn shop-esque performance from the veteran center. Weeks had another solid season, but the 35-year old center and longest active Texans will most likely be done this offseason and ready to return. The duo of Amendola and Moore never materialized and neither were able to secure a very wide open slot wide receiver position. Johnson didn’t have the season he did last year with the Vikings, but he put up a good enough performance in the offseason to warrant being resigned depending on other players availability.

So Long, Fairwell:

Safety Justin Reid, Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Runningback David Johnson, Wide Receiver Chris Conley

Reid has been a pleasure to watch grow and develop, but it’s obvious his time in Houston is over. Taylor should have been more consistent and was hampered by an early injury (again). Johnson needs to put this chapter in his book behind him and find another fresh home on another team. Conley’s inability to secure the second wide receiver position made the entire offense collapse at times.

No Names With No Worries:

Linebacker Tae Davis, Cornerback Grayland Arnold, Linebacker Eric Wilson, Limebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr.

Several of these players saw playing time near the end of the season, and some may be back on the roster in limited roles next year, but depending on what the new coaching staff is able to cobble together this may be players who aren’t around for a while in Houston.