The Green Bay Packers Run May Come to an End

If the reports are true it’s time to close the book on the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers wants nothing to do with this franchise and rightly so, a team that had two generational talents at the position with only two Super Bowls between them. This can be summed up in one word. Failure. Now I am fully aware winning a Super Bowl isn’t easy. I’m not blaming Rodgers. I place blame solely on the Packers organization, but in these days everyone is so focused on the fact they won one, they fail to see what could’ve and should’ve been.

Everyone loves Rodgers for what he can do on the football field. No one blames him for the product on the field, and rightfully so, he does what he needs to do to win football games, but regular season success and post season success separate the greats from the legends. The past three seasons Rodgers has been an MVP candidate, and won the MVP last season, but even with his great play they still fell short. I’m not blaming Rodgers.

In 2019 the Packers went 13-3 lock up the one seed with both a stellar offense and defense. When it came time for the postseason the San Francisco 49ers put up 37 points and 285 rushing yards. In 2020 they went 13-3 again to take the one seed with the league’s best offense, and again made it to the Conference Championship only to fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Now this year they went 13-4 have the top seed once again, and with a top ten offense, and top 10 defense, they were expected to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. It went the same as previous years. This time they were knocked out of the Divisional Round, and this time was like previous times, they lost to the 49ers once again. This put Aaron Rodgers 0-4 against the 49ers in the playoffs, and what could end up being the end of his time in Green Bay.

No matter how great the quarterback he still needs help. Football is a team game, and when you have a generational talent like Rodgers at the most important position in football, you need to get him help. Everyone loves to say all Rodgers does is complain because he has had top offensive lines and top defenses, but it’s not about what you have, it’s about what you don’t have.

Every NFL team is trying to get better while the Packers seemed to be trying to piss off Rodgers the previous seasons. It’s not like it worked because they don’t have anything to show for it in recent memory. All the Packers have done since Brain Guteknust was promoted to general manager in 2018 was create progressively worse rosters and have the same results. For example, after their loss to the 49ers in 2019 they lost their leading tackler in Blake Martinez, and All-Pro right tackle Brian Bulaga. After their loss to Tom Brady in 2020, they lost arguably the best center in the NFL in Corey Linesly and replaced him with a rookie Josh Myers. In these years their only attempt to get Rodgers better weapons was to sign Devin Funchess, and draft A.J. Dillon, and thanks to all this they now face the risk of losing Rodgers.

The salary cap was mismanaged during this time as well. They made decisions like resigning Aaron Jones to an enormous contract, after drafting Dillon in the second round, who had shown he can carry an offense. Decisions like this hurt Green Bay’s ability to keep their offensive line intact, and limited Rodgers’s wide receiver options.

That’s not even the worst part. The Packers drafted Jordan Love with their first round pick in 2019. Rodgers needs weapons you say? Nonsense. Let’s draft his replacement while Rodgers is under contract for three more seasons. The Packers could’ve drafted Tee Higgins, a 1,000 yard wide receiver thriving with the Cincinnati Bengals, could’ve drafted Michael Pittman Jr. who is shining in Indianapolis as a big target with good hands, could’ve drafted Laviska Shenault who is stuck playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and is still putting up better numbers then Marquez Valdez-Scantling, could’ve drafted Chase Claypool. Even if the Packers didn’t want a receiver they could have selected linebacker Patrick Queen who could have anchored their front seven for years to come. Gutenkest weighed the options of pushing for a Super Bowl or building for a future three years away and they chose the latter. Well now it’s here now, and they get to face the consequences of their own actions.

The Packers are going to crumble to mediocrity, and during this fall, they will realize how good they had it with Rodgers. Some teams have never had a quarterback close to Rodgers’s level, and if they had, they probably would’ve treated him better then Green Bay did in his later years. They amount of pressure on Jordan Love to succeed is honestly higher then any young quarterback out there. If he flops everyone will solely look to him as the reason for the Packers’ downfall and it’s not even his fault.

The Packers lived through the good times. Now it’s time to face the bad if Rodgers leaves.