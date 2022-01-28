Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 NFL Conference Championship Game Preview

No matter how badly you want something, it’s not enough to force it to happen. All I wanted was for the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills to play in the AFC Championship Game. Instead, Ryan Tannehill threw a late interception that turned into a Evan McPherson game-winning field goal after Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase on a corner route. Josh Allen gave Patrick Mahomes eight seconds too many, which led to Buffalo’s defense wasting his legendary performance. Let this be a lesson to everyone. Desire isn’t enough.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor preview the Conference Championship Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Topics include Nathaniel Hackett bringing Aaron Rodgers to Denver, Dan Quinn refusing to enter the world again, Byron Leftwich trying to get his boss fired already, missing Josh Allen, Tom Brady’s impending retirement, Ja’Marr Chase going sicko mode, no one being able to tackle Patrick Mahomes, why the San Francisco 49ers keep beating the Los Angeles Rams, and whether Cooper Kupp is the greatest FCS player of all-time.

