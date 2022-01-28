Houston Texans Head Coaching News: Kevin O’Connell Interviewed

Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that your Houston Texans did actually interview Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell at some point this past week.

Sometime within the past week, the Texans interviewed O'Connell, who was a finalist for the Broncos' HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

O’Connell and the Rams are fresh off a statement playoff win against Tom Brady and the incumbent Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the addition of Matthew Stafford and the grand arrival of Cooper Kupp as one of the league’s deadliest receivers, the Rams’ offense is sitting comfortably in the top ten in yards and points while in a good spot to potentially be playing in the Super Bowl.

O’Connell previously was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2019 before making the switch over to LA in 2020. In his first year in Washington, O’Connell oversaw one of the worst offenses in football. To his credit, he was having to trot out Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins with Adrian Peterson in the backfield during that season and Washington was a mess across the board.

In 2020, O’Connell’s offense improved but still landed as the 22nd ranked team in points and 11th ranked team in yards. The Rams succeeded by having the league’s number one ranked defense and had to settle for Jared Goff as the irsignal-caller. Matthew Stafford has proven to be a revelatory upgrade over Goff.

With the Texans, O’Connell would be walking into a completely different situation. This team is not in a position to land in the top fifteen offenses or defenses in the league yet. However, with a full hand of cards for the 2022 NFL Draft and a young quarterback in Davis Mills, there might be something to develop over the next two to three years. As a former NFL quarterback himself, O’Connell could prove to be a valuable asset to possibly developing Davis Mills and growing his potential.

That said, the Rams are still in the NFL Playoffs and will likely be occupied for another couple weeks. While the coaching carousel is still spinning and more candidates are finding new homes, the Texans might just be able to wait for their guy. That is, if he doesn’t decide to stay put or accept a head coaching job elsewhere.