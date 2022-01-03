Houston Texans Podcast: I Guess it’s the New Year (Texans-49ers Review)

Oh, look it’s another year. Remember that? Remember when. Back then when people said things like, “UGH. 2020, is it over yet?”, and “2021 needs to hurry up and get here,” while failing to realize time is the only finite resource that we have. Some strange and stupid idea that a change in the calendar will make all the things you hate simply go away. Yes. Those days are battered and frayed. It’s a new year and a new time. It’s just the way it’s designed. We all our merely rafts taken across the river of time, strewn through sweet calm water that moves faster to our liking, and violent upheavals that distort water and slows everything down to a crawl. We forget. The things we were going to do, the ideas we didn’t act on, became figments and fractures that never find life. Let’s change that. I’ve been meaning to talk to our old friend Jordan (Texans Thoughts) about our football team. Two years have gone by since we last spoke in this format. Turn ideas into reality. Do the things you think about doing. There. That’s better than wishing for the turning a clock that will only go one way no matter what you want.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Jordan (Texans Thoughts) joins Matt Weston to discuss the Houston Texans loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Topics include: watching Davis Mills in 2022, Pep Hamilton becoming the next Texans offensive coordinator, the biggest need the Texans have to build around Mills, why they should and why they shouldn’t trade Tunsil, Trey Lance never breaking a tackle; Jordan’s thoughts on David Culley, favorite Deshaun Watson trade scenario, draft crushes, and draft nightmare; and, of course, your beautiful and perfect listener questions.

Let’s start the show.

You can listen to the direct link here.

You can listen to the embedded player below:

You can watch below:

While you’re at it, give it a five star review and subscribe below:

You can subscribe/listen on iTunes here.

You can subscribe/listen on Spotify here.

You can subscribe/listen on Stitcher here.

You can subscribe/listen on Google here.

You can subscribe/watch on Twitch here.

Also, you can and should follow Jordan Twitter here.