Snap Counts: Texans vs. 49ers

Week 17 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Charlie Heck T
|67
|100
|Justin McCray G
|67
|100
|Geron Christian T
|67
|100
|Lane Taylor G
|67
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|67
|100
|Justin Britt C
|67
|100
|Brandin Cooks WR
|53
|79
|Chris Conley WR
|49
|73
|Rex Burkhead RB
|44
|66
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|42
|63
|Nico Collins WR
|40
|60
|Brevin Jordan TE
|35
|52
|Jalen Camp WR
|21
|31
|Royce Freeman RB
|15
|22
|Max Scharping G
|13
|19
|Jaylen Samuels RB
|9
|13
|Jordan Veasy WR
|9
|13
|Jordan Akins TE
|5
|7
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|62
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|62
|100
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|62
|100
|Eric Murray FS
|59
|95
|Justin Reid SS
|55
|89
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|55
|89
|Jacob Martin DE
|40
|65
|Ross Blacklock DT
|37
|60
|Jon Greenard DE
|37
|60
|DeMarcus Walker DE
|35
|56
|Neville Hewitt LB
|32
|52
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|30
|48
|Roy Lopez DT
|26
|42
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|25
|40
|Jordan Jenkins DE
|24
|39
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|24
|39
|Terrence Brooks SS
|10
|16
|Garret Wallow LB
|7
|11
NOTES:
- Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the field after landing on the COVID list in Week 16. He racked up seven catches on 11 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in 53 offensive snaps. Cooks recorded his sixth 1,000-yard season in eight years.
- Offensive lineman Lane Taylor returned to the field for the first time since Week 14 and played in every offensive snap.
- Wide receiver Jalen Camp played in his second NFL game and got his first career start, playing in 21 offensive snaps. The sixth-round rookie did not record a catch.
- Defensive back Desmond King, linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back Terrance Mitchell were the only players to be on the field for every defensive snap.
- Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill returned to the field for the first time since his injury in Week 14. Grugier-Hill played in 55 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles during the game.
