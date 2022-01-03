 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snap Counts: Texans vs. 49ers

Check out Sunday’s Snap Counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 17 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Charlie Heck T 67 100
Justin McCray G 67 100
Geron Christian T 67 100
Lane Taylor G 67 100
Davis Mills QB 67 100
Justin Britt C 67 100
Brandin Cooks WR 53 79
Chris Conley WR 49 73
Rex Burkhead RB 44 66
Pharaoh Brown TE 42 63
Nico Collins WR 40 60
Brevin Jordan TE 35 52
Jalen Camp WR 21 31
Royce Freeman RB 15 22
Max Scharping G 13 19
Jaylen Samuels RB 9 13
Jordan Veasy WR 9 13
Jordan Akins TE 5 7
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 62 100
Christian Kirksey LB 62 100
Terrance Mitchell CB 62 100
Eric Murray FS 59 95
Justin Reid SS 55 89
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 55 89
Jacob Martin DE 40 65
Ross Blacklock DT 37 60
Jon Greenard DE 37 60
DeMarcus Walker DE 35 56
Neville Hewitt LB 32 52
Tavierre Thomas CB 30 48
Roy Lopez DT 26 42
Michael Dwumfour DT 25 40
Jordan Jenkins DE 24 39
Jaleel Johnson DT 24 39
Terrence Brooks SS 10 16
Garret Wallow LB 7 11

NOTES:

  • Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the field after landing on the COVID list in Week 16. He racked up seven catches on 11 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in 53 offensive snaps. Cooks recorded his sixth 1,000-yard season in eight years.
  • Offensive lineman Lane Taylor returned to the field for the first time since Week 14 and played in every offensive snap.
  • Wide receiver Jalen Camp played in his second NFL game and got his first career start, playing in 21 offensive snaps. The sixth-round rookie did not record a catch.
  • Defensive back Desmond King, linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back Terrance Mitchell were the only players to be on the field for every defensive snap.
  • Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill returned to the field for the first time since his injury in Week 14. Grugier-Hill played in 55 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles during the game.

