Houston Texans Coaching News: Jonathan Gannon Gets Second Interview

It looks like the Houston Texans have reduced their head coaching wish list. Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi, Kevin O’Connell, and Brian Flores have all landed one interview with Houston. Two other candidates have gotten a second interview and presumably stood out from the rest: retired quarterback Josh McCown, who has never been a coach at the professional or collegiate level, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

McCown was brought in for a second interview last week. Gannon picked up his second interview over the weekend.

Gannon has interviewed with multiple teams and has apparently knocked his interviews out of the park, turning him from someone who led a below average defense into an intriguing name on the radar for several openings.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers knocked out of the postseason as of yesterday, the Texans may look to expand upon their existing list. Could they bring in Eric Bieniemy or DeMeco Ryans to chat?

In the meantime, we all hold our breaths and hope the Texans don’t do the incredible and hire Josh McCown, which would be the epitome of the Jack Easterby era of the Houston Texans. Maybe Jonathan Gannon will have something to say about it.