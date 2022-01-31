Houston Texans Coaching News: James Campen Joins Carolina Panthers

Last week, Aaron Wilson reported some of the Texans’ coaches who were still under contract could stay in Houston under a new head coach. Then Pep Hamilton interviewed for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator vacancy, rumors began that Lovie Smith could become the defensive coordinator somewhere else, and now, Houston Texans offensive line coach James Campen is joining Matt Rhule and Ben McAdoo in Carolina.

#Panthers adding James Campen as offensive line coachhttps://t.co/DUwO9kR6Hf — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 31, 2022

Campen is another example of no one knowing anything. Last year the masses clamored for Campen, so excited for him to replace Mike Devlin and revolutionize Houston’s offensive line without having any idea if he’s a good offensive line coach or not. Last season, the Texans had problems picking up the simplest blitzes in the early part of the year. They had the worst run game in the NFL thanks to Tim Kelly’s scheme and bewildering run blocking coaching points. Frankly, the Texans mismanaged their offensive line for the majority of the season, and saw only Tytus Howard improve after he was moved back to his rightful place on the offensive line.

As the Texans continue to search for their next head coach, more of this sort of news is expected. It’s better to clean out and let the new head coach pick his staff than force him to be stuck with the remnants of a 4-13 football team.

Have fun in Carolina, Mr. Campen. They need all the help they can get.