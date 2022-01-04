Houston Texans Injury News: Justin Reid Placed on COVID-19 List, Jonathan Owens Dislocated Wrist

The end of the Houston Texans season is here. The Texans will play that old familiar foe the Tennessee Titans this week, with their squad closer to full health, as they go into a week hibernation so Derrick Henry can return from the tomb to carry a Titans playoff run.

The Texans suffered a set of injuries last week. Newly found starting safety Jonathan Owens dislocated his wrist in the loss to San Francisco. He will be out for the remainder of the season. Grayland Arnold is a Baylor undrafted free agent turned practice squad pickup who hurt his ankle and will be out this week too.

Texans placed Grayland Arnold (ankle) and Jonathan Owens (dislocated wrist) on IR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 3, 2022

The Texans will also be without starting safety Justin Reid, who came down with COVID-19. Reid will also miss this weekend. Last week may have been his last game as a Texan. He’s a free agent next year, and after the surprising benching, the team’s performance, and his market value, he will probably find a new home next year.

This is the injury news for this week. The Texans are set to play the Titans this Sunday, January 9th, at 12 p.m.