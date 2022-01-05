Listen To BRB On Music City Audible Podcast

The Houston Texans - Tennessee Titans game is always a family reunion of sorts. There are former brothers who moved to Tennessee and took their game with them. Hillbilly raccoons, enormous men dressed in tiger cloth and Roman helmets, fistfights, camouflage, that funky blue stuff that will leave you drinking hand soap in a truck stop bathroom, TITANing up, loving the run game way too much, winning football in strange and absurd ways...this AFC South battle always brings the best and the worst out of each fanbase and team at the same time.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, I was invited to the Music City Audbile podcast, a product of Broadway Sports Media, to discuss this week’s Texans-Titans game with Justin Graver and Justin M. We discussed how Davis Mills has performed lately, if Mills actually would have been the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, why Houston released Zach Cunningham, and how we think this game will play out.

Enjoy the show. Get that heart pounding. It’s Texans-Titans, and it’s the last game for your the season.