Potential Deshaun Watson Trade Scenarios

With the Houston Texans off season set to begin late this weekend, the ‘elephant in the room’ is still franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pending the outcome of Watson’s legal situation, there’s a good chance Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans will move on from the troubled quarterback in the coming months. Clearly head coach David Culley was entirely unable to fix the damaged relationship between Texans management and the best quarterback the team has ever had.

Matt Young at the Houston Chronicle details 10 teams who might throw their cards on the table in the Watson sweepstakes, including the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Washington (insert name here on Feb 2nd), Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

As the season wraps up, it looks like there will be even more teams trying to make a trade with the Texans for Deshaun Watson this offseason.https://t.co/yJxyCLTR9t — Chron (@chron) January 5, 2022

A deal was characterized as ‘imminent’ with the Dolphins prior to the 2021 NFL trade deadline, allegedly held up over Watson’s inability to settle all his pending lawsuits. It was rumored that all but a few of the women on the other side of the suits agreed to a settlement, but Watson wouldn’t settle with any unless he settled with all. And, Miami owner Stephen Ross wouldn’t greenlight a deal unless the legal matters were closed.

NFL.com (Tom Pellissero)

Multiple NFL teams offered packages including three first-round draft picks and two third-round picks for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in talks with the Texans before last week’s trade deadline, sources say.

The Panthers have also come up often in discussion as a team very interested in Watson’s services.

Pellissero

The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins both engaged with the Texans in the week leading up to the deadline. But Panthers owner David Tepper decided not to move forward before the deadline, and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross followed suit hours before Tuesday’s deadline in part because Watson hadn’t settled the civil cases. The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos also did due diligence on Watson and could re-engage in the offseason. Watson has a no-trade clause and to this point has only waived it to the Dolphins. Sources say the Texans have continued to seek five or six assets, including at least three unconditional first-round picks, plus additional high picks and/or premium players. And multiple teams were willing to meet that price, provided that certain aspects of Watson’s legal situation were resolved.

Now, this is where it all starts to get very interesting, from a football arm chair general manager standpoint at least.

Nick Caserio will certainly stick to his guns, seeking multiple top draft picks and/or young star players in some combination that should equal the largest draft haul in Texans history.

Does Caserio make a trade that brings a new quarterback to Houston to supplant Davis Mills? Does he strictly stockpile draft picks? Or, does he forgo a pile of picks for a bevy of young players that can create the core of the new Texans, as other teams have done in the past with monstrous trade deals?

Potential Deshaun Watson Trade Scenarios

The rumor mill has the Browns looking to move on from young quarterback Baker Mayfield. Surrounded by the right players in the right scheme, Mayfield could be an elite NFL starter.

Russell Wilson is also reportedly primed to leave the Seahawks and start for another team in 2022. Could he help Davis Mills develop into a viable starter?

Jalen Hurts, a Houston native, has also performed well enough with the Eagles that he might make good under center in Houston.

The Giants have multiple early draft picks, currently predicted to have the 5th and 8th pick in April’s draft.

Deshaun Watson’s No Trade Clause

From the “needless complication” category, Watson has a no-trade clause in his current contract. Meaning, he gets to say whether or not a trade partner is approved. That means during the negotiations with a team, Caserio and crew must have Watson’s blessing before attempting to pull off any potential trades.

The Steelers are watching their second franchise quarterback, Ben Rothlisberger, ride off into the sunset soon. Could Watson waive his clause to play for one of the most successful franchises in NFL history? Pittsburgh holds the #17 pick in the 2022 draft, but they do have multiple young players they could send to H-Town. Something else to consider in this scenario is would the Rooney family ok a trade for a player with Watson’s legal concerns? After Big Ben went through a similar scenario years ago, the Rooney’s might not want to open that can of worms again.

The Washington Whatevers are unveiling their new name, logo, identity, etc. on February 2nd and might want to do so with a shiny new franchise quarterback under center. However, if Watson thinks Cal McNair is a bad owner, Dan Snyder is next level.

Another interesting rumor from late 2021 is Peyton Manning maneuvering to buy the Denver Broncos. Watson has made no secret of his admiration of Manning, and while Denver isn’t really ripe with trade assets that are overly intriguing, (they pick 11th in April as of this writing), it’s hard to imagine Watson not waiving his clause to be part of something run by Manning.

Where do all these lines intersect to provide the most likely trade partner?

Deshaun Watson trade destinations

It would still seem the Miami Dolphins are one of the front runners. Watson has already approved them as a trade partner, Dolphins ownership has rubber stamped a massive deal for DW4 and Caserio had everything set prior to the deadline, pending the legal settlements.

Deshaun Watson reached tentative agreements with 18 of the 22 massage therapists who have filed civil lawsuits against him, per Pro Football Talk



According to PFT, The Dolphins were prepared to trade for Watson if the remaining four lawsuits had been settled



(h/t Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/mu1hlvAu40 — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) January 3, 2022

Next in line would likely be the New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles. Early on, Watson was rumored to have interest in both destinations. The Giants are loaded with draft capital and looking to rebuild quickly. The Eagles currently hold the 14th, 19th and 21st overall picks and very well may package those into a trade with someone, even if it isn’t the Texans.

Dark Horse Deshaun Watson Trade Scenarios

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are also likely destinations for DW4. Pittsburgh’s commitment to winning has lasted for generations and won’t stop as long as a Rooney rules the roost.

Peyton Manning’s involvement would certainly cover any ownership unease Watson might have as a form of PTSD from dealing with Jack Easterby and Cal McNair. He would essentially go from NFL buffoonery to NFL royalty as far as team ownership is concerned.

And, in the category of ANY GIVEN SUNDAY, a trade could always materialize that no one saw coming. Maybe the Las Vegas Raiders or Minnesota Vikings decide to move on from Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins? Perhaps Bill Belichick convinces his old protege to take Mac Jones and some other assets in exchange for Watson so Darth Bill can make one last run for super bowl glory?

The only sure thing right now is the current Houston Texans roster will most likely look vastly different at the end of the April NFL Draft.