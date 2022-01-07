Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 NFL Playoff Preview Preview

Next week, you are going to be inundated with NFL Playoff previews. There will be game previews, podcast previews, best bets, film reviews, statistical analysis, Twitter threads, and cable television discussions previewing the big games. These will all happen once the 2021 NFL Season comes to a closer.

We are the early bird, the tortoise getting a head start, the first one out of the hotel room on The Amazing Race. This is a NFL Playoff preview unlike all those other NFL playoff previews, because we are previewing the NFL playoffs before the NFL playoff match-ups are even set. It’s a preview of a preview, the preview before the preview.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor discuss the playoff implications this week brings, the current playoff picture, and rank the current playoff teams by rootability. Topics include how much we miss each other, if Jacksonville can pull off the impossible and upset Indianapolis, Taysom Hill attempting to carry New Orleans past San Francisco, a possible zany Indianapolis-Cincinnati Wild Card game, Josh Allen’s incredible last four weeks, hating the Colts, loving the Titans, and appreciating how beautiful every speck of life in the universe is.

Let’s start the show.

