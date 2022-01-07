We’re almost there. I promise. Just one more game, and the Texans’ 2021 season will be over. We can then turn our full attention to free agency, the NFL Draft, and dream of better days without being subjected to weekly reminders of how bleak the current iteration of this franchise truly is.

One more. Here’s how to catch Sunday’s regular season finale at NRG Stadium:

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, January 9th.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 230. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST as usual on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-Titans will publish at 11:45 a.m. CST. We'll add live threads if necessary, and we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.