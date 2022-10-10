HAIR OF THE DOG: Week 5, Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

What to make of the Texans? They are among the worst in the league for yards gained/allowed. Mills is ranked among the worst starting QBs in the league. They are still the money favorite to land the #1 pick in the 2023 draft. Yet, this is a team that can legitimately say that they should be 4-1, just as much as they could be 0-5. The teams that they have played are far from the 1985 Bears, the 1984 49ers, the 1972 Dolphins, the 1978 Steelers and the 1999 St. Louis Rams. Some of the rookies and younger guys look like the type of players that will do much to help the team in the years ahead.
Still, the Texans are 1-3-1. They will continue to be among the lowest rated. Oh, and they will still be the Texans in that they will beat the Jaguars. Never mind that the Jags were 7-point favorites and were off to a great start. Never mind the Texans’ being the 2020s Texans. Just go ahead and always figure on the Texans beating the Jags until otherwise noted.
With that said, the Masthead at Battle Red Blog certainly had their thoughts on the Texans’ first win of the season and 9th straight over the Jaguars. Along the way, you will find discussions on qualities of various fast food establishment and some Dad jokes to pass along to the kids for their education. In the classic tradition of HOTD, all questionable words have been replaced for classic office decorum for reading.
With that, on to the ‘Dog:
Levy
Ugh tough to see Greenard won’t be playing. That’ll limit our pass rush for sure
bigfatdrunk
We don’t have a pass rush.
vballretired
Hughes has done well but he’s not a take over the game kind of guy. We do get the legendary Mario Addison back
Patrick
Oh thank Durga, Mario Addison, we’re saved now.
bigfatdrunk
Hughes shouldn’t even be on the roster.
That we have ANY players over 30 on the entirety of the roster is a waste of time.
Patrick
You know, I’m getting real annoyed at all these daily fantasy leagues that I can’t take part in because they’re not legal in Washington.
vballretired
Hey, isn’t 30 the new 20?
Patrick
Ah, nice to see that Texans fans also disguise themselves as empty seats for away games too.
bigfatdrunk
Yeah, but not in football life.
Patrick
True, and if you really think about it, signing a 30 year old free agent is really just a very very very very late draft pick.
vballretired
[KITTEN]it, I was hoping 50 would be the new 35
bigfatdrunk
Announcer: “I swear, if they [KITTEN]ing me to another Texans game, I’m going to quit.”
/sees schedule //assigned to Texans @ Jaguars
“KITTEN THIS TO KITTEN!”
Patrick
At this point if Spero Dedes hasn’t gotten the hint he’s never going to.
vballretired
He’s just happy to be in the league. I could see a similar dialogue as Crash Davis in Bull Durham. “You can keep announcing games and get paid to do it.”
FIRST QUARTER
TEXANS FIRST POSSESSION
Patrick
Hold onto your butts kids.
Please tell me that got hit.
Because I do not want to think that throw was on purpose.
vballretired
Nah, it was deflected
Patrick
Cooks was going to need a rocket up his [KITTEN] to catch that one.
JAGS FIRST POSSESSION
vballretired
We have top ten yards per carry average and bottom tier passing attack. Let’s pass three times. It’s a bold strategy.
Patrick
Lovie Smith heard us [KITTEN]ing about starting the game with a CHUM and decided to make a point to us specifically, I would bet money on this (not really, not at all).
bigfatdrunk
Alligator armed that one (3rd down pass 1st drive Jags).
TEXANS SECOND POSSESSION
vballretired
The AFC South is an absolutely kitteny division
Patrick
A tradition truly unlike any other.
And I think that’s on purpose.
corydlg
“Worst tackling team in the NFL”? We are setting records baby!
vballretired
I would love to see the analytics on that
corydlg
I also was curious how they measure that, I wonder if it’s just a YAContact stat?
vballretired
I think it would have to be unless they actually count missed tackles
Patrick
Probably something like that, I can’t imagine they expend too much energy looking for Texans stats.
vballretired
I enjoy watching Pierce run
corydlg
They’re determined to get Mills in rhythm it seems
Patrick
He really is the best part of this offense, all due respect to Brandin Cooks.
vballretired
Cooks can’t throw it to himself
Patrick
Davis, could we have a quick whisper fight over here on the sideline?
bigfatdrunk
In all the years I have watched football, I have never seen a more useless player than Rex Burkhead.
Patrick
What the [KITTEN] was that?
vballretired
Look a pass to CHUM on third down
JAGS SECOND POSSESSION
Patrick
Great field position there.
corydlg
Lol did Burkhead just duck a ball? Lol
vballretired
Give the special teams coach a raise. They always manage to do well despite this kitteny roster
Patrick
Now THAT is not something you could say about Texans special teams of the past.
corydlg
[DURGA] we have had some historically awful special teams. I still remember the Patriots just onsiding one because we didn’t line a guy up upfront.
vballretired
I almost feel sorry for Burkhead. He’s that kid coach always seemed to like for no reason so the parents of the other kids hate him.
bigfatdrunk
Jonathan Owens with yet another tackle after a 25+ yard gain.
vballretired
Manute Bol the intended receiver on that one.
Patrick
So far this game is living up to its billing.
TEXANS THIRD POSSESSION
vballretired
Pretty safe to say neither QB is putting up highlight reel throws
Patrick
1st and 10 at our own four-yard-line. This can’t miss.
Patrick
For some reason they put up two quarterbacks in that graphic who have never played for the Texans before. I wonder why.
Not yet, Saints need to be ahead for me to feel safe.
vballretired
This is just rough
Patrick
He...he was right there. He was at practically point blank range and he overshot Pierce.
vballretired
So we have two good throws to Collins and then a bunch of kittens
bigfatdrunk
These teams suck.
corydlg
Wow. Just wow.
JAGS THIRD POSSESSION
corydlg
1 of 19 now... on 3rd and 8+
vballretired
Here we are almost completely through a quarter and Pierce has what, two carries? I thought we were a running team.
Each week of this gets us closer to Stroud or Young so…..
Patrick
Three carries for seven yards.
vballretired
Oops, forgot one. That changes the entire analysis.
Patrick
Wooooow, scenic Jacksonville which has a bridge and...uh...a bridge.
bigfatdrunk
You couldn’t pay me to live in JAX.
Patrick
Just picturing you yelling DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUVAAAAAAAAAAAAAL at the top of your lungs while shotgunning a beer.
Is it a bad sign that a first down conversion by either team feels noteworthy?
corydlg
So no one covers the running back on play action roll outs?
vballretired
It’s like Correa said when moving to Minnesota. “Well, there’s Netflix”
corydlg
That’s like the fifth time this season someone’s gone house or long in those plays
vballretired
I’m going to enjoy seeing how PFF manages to give Mills a 70 grade
Patrick
LOL, Jets/Dolphins is 2-0 Jets.
vballretired
Home run by Pete Alonso to take the lead in that one
corydlg
And Bridgewater is out?
Patrick
I would expect so, Tua’s definitely not playing.
corydlg
No I mean he’s hurt already
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN], really? Yikes.
bigfatdrunk
Lawrence’s shoulders are all over the place when he throws.
vballretired
Lawrence seems to think he’s throwing to NBA centers
corydlg
We gotta pick those
vballretired
Insurmountable lead?
corydlg
Get Pitre a step ladder lol
Patrick
Yao Ming is still in his 40s, I’m sure we could convince him to stand out there and grab the ball.
bigfatdrunk
KITTEN! I was going to make that joke.
vballretired
Jags up 3-0 after a chip shot field goal
Levy
This game is ugly
JAGS KICK FIELD GOAL, JAGS LEAD 3-0
vballretired — Today at 1:36 PM
Great minds think alike
corydlg
So this year I am 10-4 in picks against the spread and over/under and I picked us to win this game and the under to hit. So far we’re on pace lol
vballretired
You gotta score to win
TEXANS THIRD POSSESSION
corydlg
Very true
vballretired
Fourth carry
Fifth carry
Patrick
Pieeeeerce...
vballretired
Keep feeding the beast
SECOND QUARTER
uhh Joe
Howard with some good run blocking!
corydlg
The Jags are playing the run well though
Lots of green jerseys around the ball
vballretired
Pierce needs multiple carries to get in rhythm
Patrick
Are we...matriculating?
uhh Joe
Pierce!!!!
vballretired
Three run bomb for the Mets er Jets. They are up 5-0
Patrick
Funfer!
vballretired
Hand off to CHUM for no gain
Patrick
And a-[KITTEN]ing-gain for no gain.
bigfatdrunk
We’ve replaced Pep Hamilton with Bill O’Brien. Let’s see if anybody notices!
Patrick
GLORY TO ALL FIELD GOAL OFFENSE!
TEXANS FIELD GOAL. GAME TIED 3-3.
vballretired
Ooh, we have a tie. Let’s see a 3-3 tie
Patrick
It would be nothing short of hilarious if we got nothing but ties against all AFC South teams.
corydlg
Ugh that play call isn’t going to cut it
vballretired
A run up the gut on third and four? The heck you say
Patrick
C’mon show us that vaunted Jeff Driskel package that we saw the first two games of the season.
corydlg
Yikes those are fighting words
vballretired
They can’t. They can’t elevate him again or he becomes the backup
Patrick
In my defense, I am midway through my first LIIT of the day.
corydlg
“Jeff Driskell package”
JAGS THIRD POSSESSION
vballretired
“Little bit of a slow start” well, that’s assuming these teams have more somewhere
bigfatdrunk
It just feels like the Jags are going to rip off a 50+ rush or two.
vballretired
Mills could make that play….as Lawrence on Madden
Patrick
They could at least have the decency to use Etienne to do it.
bigfatdrunk
Owens has got to lead the league in tackles after plays of 25+ yards. He has to. It’s uncanny.
corydlg
How did the Saints score 5?
bigfatdrunk
There’s only one way...
vballretired
You get the Giants and Jets possibly with winning records. If it starts raining frogs I’m out.
Patrick
“What about if we just made the water run red as blood?” “Eh, it’s New Jersey, who would notice?”
vballretired
Camp Lejune water?
Patrick
Jackson, Mississippi water.
TURNOVER ON DOWNS TEXANS FOURTH POSSESSION
vballretired
Burger King is still open?
Patrick
Somehow.
bigfatdrunk
I haven’t eaten at Burger King since high school.
vballretired
Houston Texans 2022, we play ugly football
Patrick
We will occasionally eat there on Fridays because of their Impossible Whopper, but that’s about it.
vballretired
Nope, not in the last decade
Patrick
The Impossible Whopper is okay, btw. It’s still disappointing because it’s Burger King but as burgers go, it’s not bad.
bigfatdrunk
I still think Raheem Mostert is the worst utilized player in all of football in the past decade. He is so fast, and his vision in more than adequate (he just scored a TD).
Patrick
Who’s he playing for now?
vballretired
No self-respecting Texan goes there with Whataburger down the road
bigfatdrunk
Miami’s track team.
Patrick
Well I’m in luck because I think the nearest Whataburger to me is in Colorado.
vballretired
In-and-Out burger?
Patrick
I think the closest one of those is in Vegas.
bigfatdrunk
Y’all have to see Gabe Davis’ catch. My goodness.
Patrick
Maybe Oregon?
bigfatdrunk
In-and-Out = kitten.
l4blitzer
So, ugly game with only FGs? Guess Jacksonville and Houston saw the Thursday night game and decided “Challenge Accepted”
vballretired
Yeah, I went to one in CA. Not impressed
Patrick
Oh man, please let them be as boring as TNF was. I had the time of my life watching that awful [KITTEN] game.
I keep telling myself I’m gonna try it when I go to Vegas later this month but I’m still not convinced.
l4blitzer
Wasn’t Iowa and Illinois a FG-fest as well?
Patrick
LOL, delay of game.
vballretired
Watching the Vikings blow out the Bears is just hilarious. I think we interviewed that guy.
More CHUM
Patrick
O’Connell? He was on the list I think.
But he wasn’t Josh McCown so he obviously wasn’t going to get hired.
vballretired
I smell Fairbairn offense
Patrick
And Durga bless him for it.
I will give you $10 if you can tell me who Davis Mills was actually trying to throw to there.
TEXANS FIELD GOAL, TEXANS LEAD 6-3
Patrick
GLORY TO ALL FIELD GOAL OFFENSE!
vballretired
Sacrifice a calf to Durga! This special teams could get us on the board in the win column
uhh Joe
We’re winning!!!
Patrick
Durga is Hindu, if you sacrifice a calf to her, she’s going to be really really [KITTEN]ed.
uhh Joe
One day Davis Mills will not launch passes over his receivers heads and we’ll be so much better
vballretired
You have a point. Okay, maybe offer up some broccoli
Patrick
He also won’t be a Texan and we’ll be better too.
JAGS FOURTH POSSESSION
vballretired
He will always be here
Patrick
YOU TAKE THAT BACK!
vballretired
He’s the guy in the Overlook Hotel
The caretaker
uhh Joe
hahaha
Patrick
I uh...I’ve never seen The Shining.
vballretired
Oh come on….
uhh Joe
I could see davis mills being a backup that will occasionally start to replace an injured starter
I could see us suffering from him for another year or two even if it doesn’t mean he’s a starter
vballretired
He’s the Gifford Nielsen of the 2020s
Patrick
That’s a name I haven’t heard in a long, long time.
vballretired
Maybe Oliver Luck. I haven’t quite decided
If either Stroud or Young become Moon we’d all be happy
Patrick
Oh wow, Giff Nielsen is still alive. I wasn’t 100% sure.
vballretired
He was a local sports anchor for a long time on our CBS affiliate
He had good news hair
Patrick
Oh I know, I remember him because he was the sports guy on KHOU.
vballretired
I smell a 6-6 tie at the half.
Patrick
Settle in, y’all, we’ve got us a game of Thanosball.
vballretired
I saw lots of games like this when my daughter was a cheerleader in 8th grade
Patrick
So how has Texans’ juggernaut Mario Addison done today?
vballretired
I heard his name once I think
Oh we get a bye. I’m smelling some run differential VOT action
Durga bless all penalty defense
Patrick
Pitre!!!
vballretired
Pitre helping out the fantasy cause!
Patrick
At the expense of Travis Etienne though.
Ah [KITTEN] that’s gonna be incomplete.
vballretired
Both Bridgewater and Tua with concussions. Here comes Jamie Foxx
JAGS KICK FIELD GOAL. SCORE TIED 6-6.
vballretired
Flag on the play
Never mind
I know it’s tied but you can see the talent differential very clearly
GAME TIED 6-6 HALFTIME REACTIONS
vballretired
I guess we can say the defense looks better this week. Or, maybe that’s just the difference between the Chargers and Jags. Pierce is the real deal but again Pep finds creative ways not to give him the ball enough. We know what this team needs and it’s been obvious from day one.
bigfatdrunk
Mills is 28th by DYAR (for qualifiers), and even that seems far too generous.
JAGS FIFTH POSSESSION
THIRD QUARTER
Patrick
Uh oh, I think the Jags made adjustments.
vballretired
The Bears are a great example of what scares me. I have no ideal whether Trubisky and Fields were the wrong guys or if the coaching was horrible (or yes) but here they are more than half a decade later still looking for their guy.
Patrick
STINGLEY!!!!
vballretired
But why run it out?
DEREK STINGLEY JR. PICKS OFF LAWRENCE. TEXANS BALL TEXANS FIFTH POSSESSION
Patrick
That was my first response too.
bigfatdrunk
Holy kitten, this is some of the worst football I’ve ever seen.
Patrick
Did you watch TNF last Thursday?
bigfatdrunk
YES. This is worse.
Patrick
Okay, just making sure. I’m not saying you’re wrong, I’m just saying that’s a high bar to clear this week.
bigfatdrunk
High?
vballretired
Well umm yeah
Patrick
High in terms of level of suck. If we’re being literal you’d have to dig to find the bar to clear.
bigfatdrunk
My vertical these days is negative, and even I can clear the bar.
Patrick
Welcome to the game Jordan Akins.
Guess Mills finally locked eyes on someone other than Cooks for once.
Go for it you weenies.
Or don’t. Whatever.
JAGS SIXTH POSSESSION
vballretired
You don’t get it. You lose and….wait what were we talking about again?
Patrick
Tacos?
vballretired
I’m still [KITTEN]ed about the 2016 election. We were promised a taco truck on every corner. I want my tacos.
Patrick
Honestly they probably would’ve reneged on the taco truck promise too.
FOURTH QUARTER
Patrick
“My Possessed Pet” is now a TV series? You know what? Launch the nukes. We’re overdue.
vballretired
“My Mother the Car” was actually a show on network tv. Just saying
Patrick
But “My Mother The Car” wasn’t a reality show.
vballretired
Fourth quarter….it’s our time….oh never mind
Patrick
We can’t let them score. We’ll never get back into it if they do.
bigfatdrunk
They had numbers with the keeper, and Lawrence handed it off. I don’t know if Lawrence can be saved. He is just too bad.
vballretired
He’s the best QB on the field for what it’s worth
bigfatdrunk
I’m the prettiest girl in Arkansas, FWIW.
Patrick
LOL
TEXANS SEVENTH POSSESSION
vballretired
You know how you know the toothbrush was invented in Kentucky?
Patrick
How?
bigfatdrunk
Rex Burkhead.
vballretired
Anywhere else it would be the teethbrush
JAGS EIGHTH POSSESSION
Patrick
LOL!
bigfatdrunk
DAMN!
Patrick
There are AirBNBs where you can live in a cave? Why the [KITTEN] for?
vballretired
Real talk, what worries me about picking a QB number one is watching this coaching staff get him. Maybe Lawrence makes it without that dumpster fire of a coaching staff last year.
Patrick
I kind of want to see a comeback in popular culture for the mullet. I hate them, they look hideous, but I think it’d be funny if mullets came back.
bigfatdrunk
I don’t think there’s any way that Pep and Lovie come back next year.
They shouldn’t, of course.
Patrick
I think you overestimate the competence of this team, BFD.
vballretired
You firing a coach three years in a row?
Patrick
At least it’d be funny.
bigfatdrunk
Absolutely. Lovie should have never gotten the job in the first place.
Patrick
This whole thing is supposed to be entertaining so why not just fire our coach every year. Hell, get celebrity fill ins for each year.
bigfatdrunk
He’s a sunk cost.
Patrick
Wouldn’t you love to watch, I dunno, Steve-O as head coach of the Houston Texans?
vballretired
Is Switzer still alive?
Patrick
“I’m Johnny Knoxville, and this is Jack[KITTEN]: Football Edition!”
vballretired
Maybe force him (Lovie) to hire a new OC
TEXANS EIGHTH POSSESSION
Patrick
Jack: You’re going to hire Josh McCown, Lovie, and that’s all there is to it.
Lovie: But why?
Jack: [Whispers into Lovie’s ear]
Lovie: Oh, okay.
vballretired
Just as funny
vballretired
Who is the football equivalent of Ted Lasso?
Of course, I’m serious about the number one overall pick and this coaching staff
Patrick
Becky Gammon, head coach of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces. That’s who.
bigfatdrunk
Nobody associated with the Texans in 2022 should be around for 2023. Nobody. Ownership, GM, ball boy, nobody. Fire ‘em all.
vballretired
Cooks with like four catches for 17 yards
Patrick
We can keep Pierce, Pitre, and Stingley, though, right?
vballretired
Collins too
bigfatdrunk
Players excepted. My bad.
vballretired
Maybe one of those Avengers half and half kind of deals
Nice holding penalty there. Good timing for one of those.
Hahahahahahahahahaha
bigfatdrunk
Mills missed that receiver by 10 yards.
Patrick
The [KITTEN] was that?
vballretired
Pure comedy gold
There’s your QB of the future
Patrick
Third and long, time for Mills to launch it 40 yards to a receiver who would need a [KITTEN]ing kaiju to catch it.
bigfatdrunk
Trayvon Walker with one of the worst penalties you can imagine. WOW.
vballretired
Personal foul by Jags. Holy kittens this is just awful
Patrick
Roughing the passer. Guys y’all ain’t gotta rough him, just wait for him to [KITTEN] up.
vballretired
That’s your number one overall pick
l4blitzer
Nice to see that the Jags are still gonna Jag…
bigfatdrunk
I really, really want to tackle Pierce. Goodness.
vballretired
I think we’ve discovered we only got Pierce
Patrick
Well, better than nothing I guess.
vballretired
Nico Collins is a keeper
l4blitzer
The Texans and Jags may yet trump the Ponies for dumbest game of the week
Patrick
We can’t even outscore a mulefight.
vballretired
Russell Wilson got a shot in his throwing shoulder. What’s our excuse?
l4blitzer
#WeAreTexans…that is all that need be said
Patrick
Wow, we converted on 3rd and 10.
I think?
vballretired
We’re going to put up nine points
bigfatdrunk
That was Earl Campbell-esque.
vballretired
Dear Durga, what a run!
vballretired
Challenge or timeout
Patrick
Jags are challenging. Which is stupid, he was clearly down.
vballretired
I think it’s loose but not out
DAMEON PIERCE TOUCHDOWN RUN. TEXANS LEAD 13-6
Patrick
This isn’t the first lead we’ve had this season, right?
I feel like we’ve had the lead at some other point this year.
vballretired
It’s like 1981-1982 Earl Campbell
20-3
20-3 against the Colts
l4blitzer
Hey, the second straight game we scored points in the 4th quarter. Improvement
uhh Joe
WOOOO
Patrick
Oh right, I remember now.
It just feels like we haven’t been up this season.
vballretired
Hahaha
Patrick
[KITTEN] of a catch and throw in the Seahawks game.
vballretired
I think we were leading the Bears and maybe even the Broncos
It’s the red rifle
Let’s see a 13-13 tie. Come on Durga. Work your magic.
Patrick
Inshallah.
vballretired
Shiva?
Patrick
Durga’s our gal, she’s always seen us through before.
I so badly want an X-X-2 record, just because it’d be funny to have two ties on our schedule.
l4blitzer
Houston hasn’t seen that since 1969…so it would be quite historic for 2 ties in a season
vballretired
Nobody’s seen that in a season in quite awhile or a hot minute as the kids say.
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Ah the All-Drops-Defense
Go Chargers!
Patrick
Is Trevor Lawrence...bad?
vballretired
He hasn’t looked great
l4blitzer
Just something else we can blame Urban Meyer for…screwing up Trevor Lawrence
bigfatdrunk
I don’t think Lawrence has a future in this league. He is so freaking terrible.
If I had to choose between Mills and Lawrence, it’d be the cyanide pill. Easy.
vballretired
Who knows. This has been five weeks and four QBs have looked bad. Maybe Lovie has Jobu over there on the sideline.
TURNOVER ON DOWNS, TEXANS BALL
l4blitzer
Did the Jags mess with Jobu’s rum? Probably the only reason
Patrick
We’re gonna win?
vballretired
It is very bad to steal Jobu’s rum. Very bad.
l4blitzer
The most tense moments of the season for the Texans right now.
Wondering how they are going to screw this up.
A) Strip sack fumble returned for a TD
B) Pick-Six on ill-advised screen pass.
C) Punt return for TD.
D) Texans actually hold on to win, giving everyone hope.
Patrick
Still a whoooooooole lotta time left.
l4blitzer
See…all options are on the table.
Patrick
Speaking of too much time, the Houston Texans, guys and gals and non-binary pals.
l4blitzer
25 carries for 101 yards. 26 carries for 99 yards. Welcome to the Texans, Dameon Pierce
JAGUARS POSSESSION
bigfatdrunk
Hook and lateral??? Nice!
vballretired
Stingley has looked great
Patrick
Stingley with the PBU.
Look at all those Texans fans in the stands dressed as empty seats.
Texans win.
bigfatdrunk
Lawrence couldn’t get 45 yards from that pass. OMK.
Patrick
What the absolute [KITTEN] was that T-Law?
vballretired
Nine in a row against the Jags. Wow they suck.
l4blitzer
A win…with the Texans actually winning the 4th quarter?
vballretired
Go Chargers!
The Texans Win! The Texans Win! Thhhheeee Texans Win! 13-6. Off to the bye we go with a win
uhh Joe
The Texans won!!!
I can’t believe they just handled a very competent Jaguars offense even into the 4th quarter
bigfatdrunk
I didn’t see anything remotely competent from the Jags’ offense.
l4blitzer
Just looking at the Twitter world and saw where Russian expert Michael McFaul took time out from his busy schedule blasting Russia to slam bad calls against the Falcons and favoring Brady.
uhh Joe
No yeah they were awful this game but like that’s pretty commendable since they were very good every single other game this season
Holding like arguably a top 5 offense in the league to 6 points today is pretty good
bigfatdrunk
JAX 12th by DVOA.
Lawrence was missing receivers by zip codes today.
vballretired
They’ve done that to everyone but the Chargers. Maybe there’s something to it.
uhh Joe
They were either 1st or 2nd DVOA entering the Philly game last week
And like yeah obviously they’re gonna drop after losing to Philly but like so is every single other team
vballretired
Nice Titanic battle between Titans and Football team
Wentz going to Wentz.
GAME BALLS: At this point, Dameon Pierce is the locker room leader for team MVP. His 26 carries for 99 yards and 1 TD were the difference in the game. His 20-yard 4th quarter man-run brought back memories of peak Earl Campbell. Yet, I think that Pierce deserves a game ball for this reason alone: In his 1st 25 carries of the game, he had 101 yards, giving the Texans their first back-to-back 100-yard rusher in years. The 26th carry of the game, on a 3rd down play late in the 4th, Pierce ran for a loss of 2 yards. Goodbye consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Pierce kept the ball in-bounds and didn’t fumble, which did much to secure the win, but he also lost the triple-digit game. For that sacrifice for the team, a coveted HOTD game ball to you, sir.
Also, Fairbairn, the #2 ranked team MVP candidate, get a HOTD game ball. Ok, only 2 FGs, but both were from 50+ yards. Say what you will about kickers, but in a low-scoring slugfest like this, points are at a premium. Kicking two 50+ yard FGs outdoors in the oppressive humidity of Jacksonville...Fairbairn also gets a game ball nod. It is also right to give a shoutout to the Texans’ scoring defense. Yes, they gave up over 440 yards in offense, but held the Jags to only 6 points. A tough way to win, but a way to win nevertheless.
CONDEMED TO CHUG MULTIPLE GALLON JUGS OF ST. JOHNS RIVER WATER FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK WHILE FORCED TO LISTEN TO URBAN MEYER SPEECHES ON LEADERSHIP AND INTEGRITY: DL/LB Travon Walker. While most NFL sites show him playing for Jacksonville, his inexplicable roughing-the-passer penalty on Davis Mills in the 4th quarter did as much to turn the game in the Texans’ favor as the running of Pierce and the effort of the defense. It was 3rd and 20 midway through the 4th quarter. Walker was already going to get busted for a neutral zone infraction, and it was unabated to the QB. The resulting 3rd and 15...even that is a good thing for a defense facing Mills. Instead, Walker wrapped up Mills and slammed him to the turf as if Walker was auditioning for AEW. That was so egregious and asinine a play that no other derp on either side of the field could trump that.
