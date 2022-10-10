 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5 Monday Night Football Open Thread: Raiders at Chiefs

Join us here to watch Monday Night Football here at Battle Red Blog!

By Patrick.Haughton
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

They said the AFC West was supposed to be the most competitive division in football. The Kansas City Chiefs are the Chiefs, but the rest of the division has a lot of questions around it. The Denver Broncos are badly underperforming as a team that traded a king’s ransom for Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers are a little slow to come out of the gate, even losing in a laugher to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the Las Vegas Raiders with Davante Adams are only 1-3.

Yet here we are with an AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders. It’s early still and the division is still up for grabs, and the Raiders have a chance to make their claim on the division tonight by beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1), October 10, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT.

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN

