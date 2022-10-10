Week 5 Monday Night Football Open Thread: Raiders at Chiefs

They said the AFC West was supposed to be the most competitive division in football. The Kansas City Chiefs are the Chiefs, but the rest of the division has a lot of questions around it. The Denver Broncos are badly underperforming as a team that traded a king’s ransom for Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers are a little slow to come out of the gate, even losing in a laugher to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the Las Vegas Raiders with Davante Adams are only 1-3.

Yet here we are with an AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders. It’s early still and the division is still up for grabs, and the Raiders have a chance to make their claim on the division tonight by beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1), October 10, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT.

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN

Here are BRB’s official* picks for tonight’s game, courtesy of Tallysight and DraftKings Sportsbook. Use with discretion, please do not take life advice from a football blog.