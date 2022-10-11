LISTEN: Battle Red Radio Talks Monday Night Football and More

Cory DLG and Producer Nico discuss the crazy ending to the Kansas City Chiefs/Las Vegas Raiders game where both head coaches forgot how to kick an extra point. Also the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation was further examined as both Bridgewater and Tua are under concussion protocols as of Monday. Check it out!

