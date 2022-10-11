Houston Texans Want You To Retcon The Bill O’Brien Era

Gone are the days of “we need to do a better job” and fourth and forever punts from our own red zone. The era of BO’B is officially over.
And the Houston Texans marketing team wants to help you forget it ever happened.
Don’t peak behind the curtain boys and girls, nothing to see back there. Move along, move along...
What exactly are we talking about you ask? Well, here’s the news straight from Toro’s mouth:
Houston Texans
Time for a Jersey Upgrade!
Houston Texans Team Shop | NRG Stadium
Monday, October 10 to Saturday, October 15
Daily Shop Hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This week only, stop by our Team Shop at NRG Stadium to exchange your select former player Nike jerseys for 44% OFF a new current player jersey of the same style (Game, Limited, or Elite)!
If you are exchanging a Limited or Elite jersey, please allow 3 to 6 weeks for our Team Shop to complete your jersey. Game Jerseys are available immediately in-store!
For more information on jersey criteria, accepted player jerseys, directions, and more continue reading or visit the links below.
Jersey Criteria for a Successful Exchange
Your jersey must be of a Houston Texans player – originally acquired during the 2017 to 2021 seasons – who is no longer on the Texans’ roster. Full list here.
Though we are accepting jerseys purchased from vendors other than or Team Shop, your jersey must be an authentic NFL licensed jersey. Visit here to learn more.
You must bring the jersey you are exchanging to the Team Shop to receive a coupon. If you do not have a jersey, we will be unable to provide you with a coupon. We will not accept photos or videos as proof of your jersey.
You may exchange any style of jersey like Game, Limited, or Elite, but your new jersey must be the same style as the one you are exchanging. If you are exchanging a Limited or Elite, you may choose to exchange your jersey for a Game Jersey.
It’s here.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 10, 2022
Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered.
The best part of all this is the jersey featured in the press release was adorned with [NAME REDACTED 2.0]’s #4. Thankfully, right as I was placing one of those in my cart, the news broke that sank a thousand fan hearts and began the end of #4’s time in H-Town...
Here’s the aforementioned list of jerseys you can trade in. (sorry [NAME REDACTED 1.0] didn’t make the cut):
Deshaun Watson
Zach Cunningham
D’Onta Foreman
Julién Davenport
Carlos Watkins
Treston Decoud
Kyle Fuller
2017 Signings
Angelo Blackson
Dylan Cole
2018 NFL Draft
Justin Reid
Martinas Rankin
Keke Coutee
Duke Ejiofor
Jordan Thomas
Peter Kalambayi
Jermaine Kelly Jr.
2018 Signings
DeAndre Carter
Aaron Colvin
Zach Fulton
Seantrel Henderson
Buddy Howell
Senio Kelemete
Tyrann Mathieu
A.J. Moore
Demaryius Thomas
Joe Webb III
Brandon Weeden
2019 NFL Draft
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Max Scharping
Kahale Warring
Charles Omenihu
Xavier Crawford
Cullen Gillaspia
2019 Signings
Jahleel Addae
Gareon Conley
Keion Crossen
Darren Fells
Tashaun Gipson Sr.
Vernon Hargreaves III
Carlos Hyde
Duke Johnson
Matt Kalil
Jacob Martin
AJ McCarron
Barkevious Mingo
Bradley Roby
Kenny Stills
2020 Draft
Ross Blacklock
John Reid
Isaiah Coulter
2020 Signings
Randall Cobb
David Johnson
Josh McCown
Michael Thomas
2021 Signings
Marcus Cannon
Mark Ingram II
Phillip Lindsay
Anthony Miller
Tyrod Taylor
Going through this list really elicits a lot of SMH moments. A lot of talented players who never paid dividends and a lot of “what were you thinking?’ landmarks in O’Brien’s reign.
Now, if you’re one of the 2 people who bought a Lonnie Johnson Jr, Barkevious Mingo or Marcus Cannon jersey, you may want to procure a paperbag for headwear so as to avoid the derision and ridicule of your fellow Texans fans during the
disposal jersey exchange.
If you’re hoping to score yourself a sweet Julién Davenport jersey from the trade-in pile, sorry, Matt Weston already called dibs on those.
And, before you ask, no this doesn’t seem to cover trading Jack Easterby in on a less character-flawed, character coach. Or a Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander or any other sort of Houston Astros wear. Sorry.
Now GO! Get your Dameon Pierce jersey while supplies last!
Texans RB Dameon Pierce had 17 broken tackles Vs the Jags yesterday which is the most in NFL History pic.twitter.com/D4XVXuqMS7— Drew (@IndepthTexans) October 10, 2022
Loading comments...