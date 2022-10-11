SB Nation Reacts Results: Can Dameon Pierce Be Better Than Arian Foster?

After Houston Texans’ first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, let’s take a look and see how fans feel about the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, only 46 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a fourth consecutive week of a plummeting result and the lowest it has been this season.

Even though less than half of fans are confident in the team’s direction, only a fraction of those feel that it is time to push the panic button in Houston.

However, despite Davis Mills’ and the offense’s struggles, rookie running back Dameon Pierce has played well. According to the survey, 61 percent of fans believe Pierce could be better than Arian Foster, the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards.

The Texans are enjoying their bye this weekend before returning to the field in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

