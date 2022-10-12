LISTEN: NFL News of the Day with Battle Red Radio

Cory DLG and Producer Nico spend this bye week episode responding to some headlines that seem to have the thread of dumb choices to them. The New York Giants taking their punter overseas to the London game knowing he has a visa issue and might not be able to get back in the country, Davante Adams’ half-hearted apology about committing assault that was literally aired around the worldwide when it happened, and Brett Favre saying he didn’t break the law contrary to his own text messages.

