Texans vs. Jaguars: Week 5 Snap Counts

Week 5 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|A.J. Cann G
|58
|100
|Kenyon Green G
|58
|100
|Laremy Tunsil T
|58
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|58
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|58
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|58
|100
|Nico Collins WR
|47
|81
|O.J. Howard TE
|46
|79
|Dameon Pierce RB
|46
|79
|Brandin Cooks WR
|45
|78
|Tyler Johnson WR
|25
|43
|Mason Schreck TE
|24
|41
|Troy Hairston FB
|22
|38
|Rex Burkhead RB
|12
|21
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|11
|19
|Jordan Akins TE
|10
|17
|Charlie Heck T
|2
|3
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jalen Pitre S
|75
|100
|Jonathan Owens S
|75
|100
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|75
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|75
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|63
|84
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|59
|79
|Desmond King CB
|54
|72
|Jerry Hughes DE
|49
|65
|Mario Addison DE
|48
|64
|Rasheem Green DE
|46
|61
|Maliek Collins DT
|45
|60
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|31
|41
|Roy Lopez DT
|29
|39
|Kurt Hinish DT
|27
|36
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|25
|33
|Garret Wallow LB
|18
|24
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB
|16
|21
|Neville Hewitt LB
|12
|16
|Jake Hansen LB
|3
|4
NOTES:
- For the fifth straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. They have yet to sit out during a defensive play this season. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap.
- With Pharaoh Brown no longer on the team, O.J. Howard was the main beneficiaries in playing time. Howard played in 79 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
- Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball 26 times in 46 offensive snaps, recording 99 yards on the ground and his third NFL touchdown.
- Fullback Troy Hairston played in 22 offensive snaps, a season-high for the undrafted rookie.
- Veteran defensive end Mario Addison made his Texans debut after spending the first four weeks of the season on Injured Reserve (IR). Addison recorded one tackle in 48 defensive snaps during the team’s win.
