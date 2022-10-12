 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans vs. Jaguars: Week 5 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Jags?

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Week 5 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
A.J. Cann G 58 100
Kenyon Green G 58 100
Laremy Tunsil T 58 100
Davis Mills QB 58 100
Scott Quessenberry C 58 100
Tytus Howard T 58 100
Nico Collins WR 47 81
O.J. Howard TE 46 79
Dameon Pierce RB 46 79
Brandin Cooks WR 45 78
Tyler Johnson WR 25 43
Mason Schreck TE 24 41
Troy Hairston FB 22 38
Rex Burkhead RB 12 21
Phillip Dorsett WR 11 19
Jordan Akins TE 10 17
Charlie Heck T 2 3
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jalen Pitre S 75 100
Jonathan Owens S 75 100
Derek Stingley Jr. 75 100
Steven Nelson CB 75 100
Christian Kirksey LB 63 84
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 59 79
Desmond King CB 54 72
Jerry Hughes DE 49 65
Mario Addison DE 48 64
Rasheem Green DE 46 61
Maliek Collins DT 45 60
Michael Dwumfour DT 31 41
Roy Lopez DT 29 39
Kurt Hinish DT 27 36
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 25 33
Garret Wallow LB 18 24
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 16 21
Neville Hewitt LB 12 16
Jake Hansen LB 3 4

NOTES:

  • For the fifth straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. They have yet to sit out during a defensive play this season. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap.
  • With Pharaoh Brown no longer on the team, O.J. Howard was the main beneficiaries in playing time. Howard played in 79 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
  • Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball 26 times in 46 offensive snaps, recording 99 yards on the ground and his third NFL touchdown.
  • Fullback Troy Hairston played in 22 offensive snaps, a season-high for the undrafted rookie.
  • Veteran defensive end Mario Addison made his Texans debut after spending the first four weeks of the season on Injured Reserve (IR). Addison recorded one tackle in 48 defensive snaps during the team’s win.

