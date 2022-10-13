BRB Power Rankings: Week 6

It’s time to go up! After falling and falling, Sunday was the moment the Texans decided they had had enough, and after 60 minutes of all out trench warfare, the Dameon Pierce blitzkrieg ushered in the first victory of the 2022 season, and time the Texans are going up on power rankings in a very long time.

This win relied primarily on three scoring drives by the Texans, mostly on the back of Dameon Pierce, and great coverage by Desmond King, Garret Wallow, Steven Nelson, and Derek Stingley Jr.. Stingley also got the first interception of his career, and at a crucial junction in the game:

Derek Stingley Jr. has not missed a tackle on 24 opportunities this season



-- tied for best among NFL defensive backs. via @IE_NFL — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) October 11, 2022

Wooooo! First career interception for the third overall pick! Stingley has been an impact player for the Texans since the beginning of the season, and he’s another rookie with a bright future drafted under general manager Nick Caserio.

I’ll admit, I was bearish on the Texans decision to make Nick Caserio the successor to the Bill O’Brien disaster, especially after their earlier, failed attempts at bringing him in. The McNair’s clearly have had their eye on Caserio for some time, and after how poorly the Patriots had drafted since 2015, I was not particularly intrigued by his “championship pedigree.” But, after two drafts, I can’t continue to pretend like he hasn’t improved the roster and given the Texans some real upside in the near future. If Derek Stingley Jr. isn’t enough evidence for you, then Dameon Pierce must be!

Here’s my personal power rankings entering Week 6:

It’s much more fun doing the weekly power rankings when I get to push the Texans up instead of down. Every week, they look slightly better on each side of the ball, and while Davis Mills has thrown my heart in the dumpster more times than I can count, these two throws will keep the hype brewing at least until next week:

With his first win as the Houston Texans head coach, Lovie Smith could finally breathe a sigh of relief. As the sun sets a warm orange over Jacksonville, the sharp teal turns into a navy blue, and for a brief moment, it almost appears as if Lovie Smith has a giant letter “i” on his hat.

See you next week!

