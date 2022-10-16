Week 7 Opening Odds for Texans at Raiders

At a certain point, you might think that just through sheer happenstance you’d find someone, anyone, who would post the Houston Texans as a favorite. You know, someone misses entering a one here, they accidentally type one zero too many, these things happen.

But nope, not yet. I guess when your job leaves you responsible for winning or losing hundreds of millions of dollars in a given day, you can’t really afford to screw up anything so obvious as making the Texans a favorite anywhere. As for Week 7, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Texans as 7-point underdogs to the Las Vegas Raiders.

And you know what? I’m not going to take it anymore. As a matter of fact, I’m booking a flight to Las Vegas and a stay at the Imperial suite at Caesar’s to lodge my complaints, volubly, and with great frequency at the area sports books.

Now this might take a lot of persuading so that means spending possibly several days in Vegas, maybe getting tickets to the game as proof, possibly seeing Cirque Du Soleil after a lovely meal. But let me assure you, upon my honor as a Texans fan, that I am not deterred by any of this and I’m willing to stay as long as it takes to get them to see the light.

Or at least get me comped. Whichever comes first.

At this point, you might be interested in seeing just how big a favorite the Las Vegas Raiders are against the Texans? Well, it ain’t great.

Here’s what we’ve seen from DraftKings Nation about current opening odds for the Texans/Raiders tilt.

As you can see there’s been literally no movement on the line; I suspect because the Texans and Raiders were on their bye week last week so there’s been no reason to make a change.

Still being a full touchdown dog is not terribly surprising and probably not all that incorrect. But it still feels rude, doesn’t it?

Favored: Las Vegas Raiders (-7)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+7)



Over/Under: 43



Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (-285)

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+240)

Kickoff is Sunday, October 23rd at 3:05 P.M. CDT