LISTEN: Where Do the Houston Texans Fall Amongst the Worst Teams in Football?

Colton Molesky and Producer Nico take advantage of the bye week to try and do their best to make sense of the AFC South. What are Houston Texans fans in for making their way through this strange division? Then, the pair tries to figure out who is the worst team in football, how the bad teams rank at the bottom of the NFL, and where the Texans fall in the mix.

