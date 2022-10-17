Week 6 Monday Night Football Open Thread: Broncos at Chargers

If you didn’t get enough of the AFC West last Monday night, boy howdy do I have good news for you. Tonight’s game features a matchup of the other two teams in the division as the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego.

Should we expect another barnburner like we did with the last prime time Broncos game and take odds on if the first touchdown will be scored in tonight’s game? I sure hope not. Gems like the Broncos/Colts game are so precious in the world that it’s nice to have such a spectacle not repeat itself too often. Besides, the Washington Commanders/Chicago Bears game pretty much drained me of my ability to enjoy bad football for at least a week, so it would be really nice if the Broncos could show any signs of life this week, possibly even beating the Chargers. But I don’t want to be greedy.

Who: Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

When: October 17, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Channel: ESPN (no Manningcast this week)

Here are our (my) official-ish picks for Monday Night Football. Please bet responsibly and do not take life advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.