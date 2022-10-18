SB Nation Reacts Results: What Grade Did Texans Get in First 5 Games?

After Houston Texans’ bye week, let’s take a look and see how fans feel about the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 65 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which snaps a four-week streak of the number decreasing.

The win against the Jacksonville Jaguars is likely why the confidence is higher, but only 46 percent of fans said beating the AFC South rival made them hopeful.

During the bye week, Texans fans were asked to get out their red pens and grade the team through five games. Only 2 percent of fans who took the survey believed the team deserved an ‘A’. Meanwhile, 50 percent of fans said the team deserved a ‘D’ for disappointment and 40 percent said the Texans deserved a ‘C’ for crap.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

