Texans vs. Raiders Wednesday Injury Report

The Houston Texans will be playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas this Sunday. Both teams are coming off a bye week and will be hungry to try and turn their season around.

The Texans are coming off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Raiders are coming off a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Practice:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (Rest Day)

DE Jerry Hughes (Knee)

WR Chris Moore (Hip)

Limited Participation:

WR Nico Collins (Achilles / Wrist)

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins will likely play against the Raiders, while defensive end Jerry Hughes and wide receiver Chris Moore will have to be monitored throughout the week. It is a good sign to see tight end Brevin Jordan practicing again. Nico Collins should be good to go but it is something to keep your eye on.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.