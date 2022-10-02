Week 5 Opening Odds for Texans at Jaguars

If you can find anything positive to say about the Houston Texans so far this season, it’s this: as bad as they are, they are at least consistently good at it.

Here’s what I mean.

The Texans are now 0-3-1 on the season with losses to the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and now Los Angeles Chargers, and a tie with the Indianapolis Colts. But against the spread, they are also 0-3-1, with losses against the Colts, the Broncos, and Chargers, and a tie against the Bears.

You can use this to your advantage. If the Texans are going to be bad, and they are going to be sooooooooooo bad, that consistent an underperformer could be a consistent source of gambling income for you*.

But if you’re looking for a Texans win, I have good news. The team goes to Jacksonville to beat up...beat up on the Jac...Jacksonville Jaguars.

What?

They’re playing kinda good now, somehow?

Oh, bother.

*Please do not assume that gambling against the Texans will work. This is a funny joke that is not intended to serve as legal or life advice; neither of which you should take from a football blog anyway.

Here is this week’s opening odds brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favored: Jacksonville Jaguars (-7)

Underdog: Houston Texans (duh) (+7)

Over/Under: 44

The Jaguars are a touchdown favorite to beat the Texans. That feels...weird. If you invest early, take the Jaguars with the points.

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 2nd at noon CT.