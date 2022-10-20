Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Saints at Cardinals

New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4), October 20, 2022, 7:15 pm CDT

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

This has to break the streak right? Sure the last two TNF games have had a whopping two touchdowns scored in them, and those all took place in the fourth quarter of last week’s game.

Neither of these teams are particularly good, but they have to be, I mean that absolutely HAVE to be better than either the Denver Broncos/Indianapolis Colts or the Washington Commanders/Chicago Bears games. Not just in terms of laws of averages, but in terms of I can’t handle another sloppy game by two teams who are ambivalent about winning the game.

Or...you could watch our Houston Astros play the Yankees in game two of the ALCS. Nobody would blame you one bit for it.

This is your Thursday Night Football open thread, complete with my picks for the Saints/Cardinals game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook and Tallysight.