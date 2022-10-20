LISTEN: Battle Red Radio Discusses Easterby, Thursday Night Football

Cory DLG and Producer Nico start the episode wrapping up some bits from the Jack Easterby story before diving in to yet another brutal Thursday night Amazon Prime football game, The Saints at The Cardinals. After some tough deliberations and discussions eventually picks get made and locked in as Cory puts his 75% winning streak on the line.

Battle Red Radio is on iTunes here.

Click here for the direct RSS Feed

Follow Cory DLG on Twitter: @corydlg

Follow Colton Molesky on Twitter: @CMoleskyNBC15

Follow Battle Red Blog on Twitter: @battleredblog

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to @battleredblog on Twitter. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast on another site here as well.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Battle Red Radio throughout the Houston Texans season. The next episode is just around the corner.