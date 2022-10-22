How to watch Texans vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7

(presses automatic reply message)

Howdy, and greetings from sunny Las Vegas. Patrick is unable to come to the blog right now, owing to being held by casino security for [Insert Reason Here] involving a [REDACTED], [REDACTED], and the [EXTREMELY REDACTED].

But just because I have no idea how to behave myself in Sin City, that doesn’t mean I’m excused from telling you how to watch your Houston Texans take on the Las Vegas Raiders at the black hole.

As you may have guessed, I am on location to watch the Texans flail wildly against an underperforming Raiders team so if you see me, and I’m not in jail for [REDACTED], and have the vaguest idea of what I look like, stop by and say hi.

But you don’t want to hear about that, you want to know if you’ll get to watch the Texans game where you live.

Well, here’s the big board courtesy of 506 Sports.

CBS Single Game Map

Assignment Breakdown

Red: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Green: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Blue: New York Jets at Denver Broncos (LATE) (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Yellow: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (LATE) (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

So unless you live in Nevada or within 90 miles of the greater Houston area, you will have to go to a bar or something to watch Sunday’s game.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.

When: Sunday, October 23, 3:05 CDT

TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Not exactly a promising point spread for the Texans there, but probably not wholly undeserved either. I will have to think carefully before I get to bet on this game.

Enjoy the game, y’all. If you need me, I’ll be at the craps table.

Go Texans.