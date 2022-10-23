Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

Good morning guys and gals and non-binary pals. Did you get plenty of rest last Sunday? You feeling rejuvenated and ready for more Houston Texans football? Good, because you don’t have a choice in the matter.

This week the Texans make their first ever visit to Las Vegas to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at the Black Hole

Tale of the Tape

Houston Texans: Off last week. Previously won 13-6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars Glitter Kitties.

Las Vegas Raiders: Off last week. Previously lost 30-29 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you are able to bet on the Texans, and considering they’re playing Vegas, you almost HAVE to bet on this game, here are the current odds for the Texans/Raiders game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

And if you feel like betting* on other games, here are my picks from Tallysight, which I might even try putting together in a parlay this weekend.

*Please do not bet money that you can’t afford to lose. Please do not take life/financial advice from a football blog. This is just a bit of fun.