Week 8 Opening Odds for Titans at Texans

Look, I’m going to level with y’all. It’s 12:53 AM PDT as I write this, fresh off the Houston Astros getting to their fourth World Series in six years. I’m in Las Vegas, I’m not 100% sober but I’m sober enough to write this and I have to get up early tomorrow to hop a plane back to reality (or Seattle, at least) so this week’s opening odds post is going to be short and to the point.

I will also try to avoid any mention of the New York Yankees who are just the softest bunch of candy-[kittens] in baseball and deserve to be mocked and humiliated for being swept by a vastly superior team.

Oops.

Speaking of hate, the Tennessee Titans Baby-Eating Sister [Kitten]ers are coming to town next week to play our Houston Texans, so that means we’ll need to hose down NRG Stadium immediately afterward with high-grade disinfectant. And sure enough, we have odds on that game.

Here you go.

Well odds my bodkins, the Texans are the underdog again. Go figure. The line moving even further away is not a good sign for the Texans. But they’ll just have to do the best they can, whatever that is.

Favored: That Team Out East (-4)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+4)

Over/Under: 41

Moneyline: That Team Out East (-180)

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+155)

Kickoff is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT.