Monday Night Football Open Thread: Bears at Patriots

Just when you thought Thursday Night Football had the exclusive rights to all the terrible non-Sunday football games, here comes Monday Night Football off the top rope to clothesline us all. Tonight, the Chicago Bears travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.

This is not going to be pretty. It won’t be fun, but football isn’t about fun. It’s about duty and obligation and...and...where was I going with this?

Oh, anyway, this will be your thread to watch these two battle it out in a titanic clash for the ages that will leave you wondering “how in the [kitten] did the Chicago Bears get more primetime games that the Houston Texans did?” Because this will be, what, their third one on the season? If I wanted to huck trash at my television, there are easier ways of doing it, y’all.

Who: Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

When: October 24, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CDT

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2 (Manningcast)

Oh, here are my picks for tonight’s game.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Okay, TRY to enjoy the game.