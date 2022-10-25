When Will the Houston Texans Win Again?

The only way the Houston Texans win in 2022 is by continuing to lose. They currently hold the second and fifth picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and have no chance to compete with the league’s elite teams this year. So, continuing to pull the goalie in the fourth quarter just makes sense.

The real question is, has Nick Caserio done enough to clear the deadwood and bring in young talent that 2023 could actually put the Texans back on track? Or, is 2024 a more reasonable expectation?

If the NFL season ended today, the #Texans would have two top-five picks in the NFL draft. (2 & 5) — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) October 23, 2022

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Class

So far, Derek Stingley, Jalen Pitre, Kenyon Green and Dameon Pierce have proven to be a very solid group of rookies. Stingley and Pitre are a solid front seven away from Pro Bowl seasons. Green has done well to elevate the offensive line play from his spot and Pierce - well, if you don’t know.

Dameon Pierce is currently on pace for 1,428 rushing yards and 8 rushing TD’s over 17 games, along with 232 receiving yards. That’s over 1600 yards from scrimmage.



ROY campaign upcoming — Cody Johnson (@FB_LoneStar) October 24, 2022

Nick Caserio might not have shown an ability to bring in franchise altering free agents - yet - but he’s proven he can make some solid draft picks. Caserio and crew currently hold 11 picks in the 2023 draft. If he hits on half of those, the Texans get five to six new starting caliber players.

Houston Texans 2023 Free Agents

Maybe add a few key free agents, say center Erik McCoy currently with the New Orleans Saints, defensive tackle Poona Ford from the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

With five more starting-caliber rookies, three key free agents and the base already in place, this is an entirely different Houston Texans team.

They might not vault into Super Bowl contention with that, but it would certainly provide a talent base to take back the AFC South crown with the right coaching.

And, ole Nick could try and go all-in on say, Lamar Jackson QB for the Baltimore Ravens. Not likely, but stranger things have happened.

Some players who are looking for new contracts before they become free agents in 2023:



-Tom Brady (if he decides to not retire)

-Lamar Jackson

-Quenton Nelson

-Derwin James

-Roquan Smith

-Jessie Bates



If these guys aren’t signed soon, the 2023 off-season is going to be .#NFL pic.twitter.com/Z0jSbt3wtT — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) August 8, 2022

That brings us to the question of the day:

When Will the Houston Texans Win Again?