SB Nation Reacts Results: Should Texans Coach Lovie Smith Be on the Hot Seat?

After the Houston Texans’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, let’s see how fans feel about the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 74 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which makes two straight weeks of an increase in confidence for the Texans.

Jack Easterby left the organization last week, and despite a disdain that spanned the entire city of Houston, five percent of fans were not happy to see him go.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith has only led the team to one win in his first six games at the helm. And given the Texans’ woes on the coaching staff the past several seasons, there is still confidence that Smith can get it done in Houston. Despite his lack of success, only 38 percent of surveyors believe that Smith is on the hot seat.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

