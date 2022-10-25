Texans Icon J.J. Watt, Wife Kealia Ohai Welcome First Child

The Watt family legacy continues!

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced on social media Tuesday that his wife and former Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai has given birth to their first child, a boy named Koa.

Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed.



Koa James Watt

10.23.22



❤️ @KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/hFO3MQtrim — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2022

Watt and Ohai have been together since 2016. The pair got engaged in 2019 and married in February 2020.

Watt is about to enter his second season with the Arizona Cardinals after spending a decade with the Houston Texans.

While with the Texans, Watt became the greatest player in franchise history, racking up three Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2012, 2014 and 2015 and setting several franchise records. He also was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year following his foundation’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in 2017.

Watt is currently an uncle to two nephews, who have brother Derek, a Pittsburgh Steelers fullback, as their father.

Congratulations to the happy couple and the Watt family!