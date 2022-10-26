Texans vs. Raiders: Week 7 Snap Counts

Week 7 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|65
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|65
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|65
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|65
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|64
|98
|Brandin Cooks WR
|58
|89
|Kenyon Green G
|51
|78
|Chris Moore WR
|36
|55
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|35
|54
|Dameon Pierce RB
|34
|52
|Brevin Jordan TE
|30
|46
|Nico Collins WR
|30
|46
|O.J. Howard TE
|29
|45
|Jordan Akins TE
|26
|40
|Rex Burkhead RB
|23
|35
|Justin McCray C
|14
|22
|Troy Hairston FB
|11
|17
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|8
|12
|Charlie Heck T
|6
|9
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jonathan Owens FS
|56
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|56
|100
|Derek Stingley Jr. CB
|56
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|56
|100
|Jalen Pitre FS
|45
|80
|Desmond King CB
|38
|68
|Christian Harris LB
|38
|68
|Roy Lopez DT
|36
|64
|Kurt Hinish DT
|33
|59
|Rasheem Green DE
|33
|59
|Jerry Hughes DE
|32
|57
|Mario Addison DE
|29
|52
|Thomas Booker DT
|27
|48
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|21
|38
|Garret Wallow LB
|18
|32
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|18
|32
|Eric Murray FS
|11
|20
|Maliek Collins DT
|10
|18
|Blake Cashman LB
|3
|5
NOTES:
- For the sixth straight game, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. They have yet to sit out during a defensive play this season. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap along with linebacker Christian Kirksey.
- Rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his Texans debut after spending the first six weeks of the season on Injured Reserve (IR). Harris recorded one tackle in 38 defensive snaps during the team’s loss.
- Wide receiver Nico Collins left the game with a groin injury after playing 30 offensive snaps.
- Rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green left the game with a pectoral injury after playing 51 offensive snaps. He was replaced by backup Justin McCray.
- Defensive tackle Maliek Collins left the game with a chest injury after 10 defensive snaps. Among the team’s remaining defensive tackles, Roy Lopez led the team with 36 defensive snaps, followed by Kurt Hinish with 33 and Thomas Booker with 27.
