 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans vs. Raiders: Week 7 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Raiders?

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Week 7 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 65 100
A.J. Cann G 65 100
Davis Mills QB 65 100
Scott Quessenberry C 65 100
Tytus Howard T 64 98
Brandin Cooks WR 58 89
Kenyon Green G 51 78
Chris Moore WR 36 55
Phillip Dorsett WR 35 54
Dameon Pierce RB 34 52
Brevin Jordan TE 30 46
Nico Collins WR 30 46
O.J. Howard TE 29 45
Jordan Akins TE 26 40
Rex Burkhead RB 23 35
Justin McCray C 14 22
Troy Hairston FB 11 17
Dare Ogunbowale RB 8 12
Charlie Heck T 6 9
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jonathan Owens FS 56 100
Steven Nelson CB 56 100
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 56 100
Christian Kirksey LB 56 100
Jalen Pitre FS 45 80
Desmond King CB 38 68
Christian Harris LB 38 68
Roy Lopez DT 36 64
Kurt Hinish DT 33 59
Rasheem Green DE 33 59
Jerry Hughes DE 32 57
Mario Addison DE 29 52
Thomas Booker DT 27 48
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 21 38
Garret Wallow LB 18 32
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 18 32
Eric Murray FS 11 20
Maliek Collins DT 10 18
Blake Cashman LB 3 5

NOTES:

  • For the sixth straight game, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. They have yet to sit out during a defensive play this season. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap along with linebacker Christian Kirksey.
  • Rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his Texans debut after spending the first six weeks of the season on Injured Reserve (IR). Harris recorded one tackle in 38 defensive snaps during the team’s loss.
  • Wide receiver Nico Collins left the game with a groin injury after playing 30 offensive snaps.
  • Rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green left the game with a pectoral injury after playing 51 offensive snaps. He was replaced by backup Justin McCray.
  • Defensive tackle Maliek Collins left the game with a chest injury after 10 defensive snaps. Among the team’s remaining defensive tackles, Roy Lopez led the team with 36 defensive snaps, followed by Kurt Hinish with 33 and Thomas Booker with 27.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...