LISTEN: Brandin Cooks trade options for the Houston Texans

Colton Molesky and Cory DLG discuss if Lovie Smith should be on the hot seat (he shouldn’t) and the prospect of putting Brandin Cooks on the trading block (he should be). Then, the duo takes on the idea that the Battle Red Blog is biased toward tanking. They close with their weekly NFL Headlines segment. This week: A conversation about the MVP race.

