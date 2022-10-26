Are the Houston Texans Preparing For Brandin Cooks’ Exit?

Earlier this week, we touched on the potential for the Houston Texans to trade their top wide receiver, Pro Bowl pass catcher Brandin Cooks.

Since then, things have certainly not unfolded to douse any rumors that Cooks will soon join the ranks of ex-Texans.

Houston’s second best receiver, Nico Collins, was injured in last weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Speculation quickly arose surrounding the severity of the injury. And as rumors go, the gamut was run from “he’ll play next weekend” to “out for the rest of the season.”

Thankfully, cooler heads offered more mature speculation:

Nico Collins news probably dropping soon. https://t.co/jgLy7DsNPz — TexansCap (@TexansCap) October 25, 2022

On the surface, it makes total sense that Houston general manager Nick Caserio brought in Tyron Johnson to fill Collins’ shoes in a struggling offense.

However, when you look a little deeper, it gets fuzzy.

First Collins and Johnson are completely different receivers, skillset-wise. Collins is a big bodied, Andre Johnson type of pass catcher who can cut through traffic and make contested grabs using his huge frame and long reach to block out opposing defenders.

The newest WR on the Houston Texans: Tyron Johnson pic.twitter.com/H1zBSUSaLU — Drew (@IndepthTexans) October 25, 2022

Tyron Johnson is a burner. Dude can fly. Like Will Fuller V fly.

That makes you wonder why Caserio would bring Johnson in to fill Collins’ presumably empty spot.

Especially when the Texans already have a speedster on the team.

More from the “cooler heads” crowd, with what seems to be fairly on point granularity:

Without being very recently active on twitter before this



As a team, the #Texans haven't had solid communication discipline for a while https://t.co/XzjR0V5qGl — Stephanie Stradley (@StephStradley) October 25, 2022

So, Cooks has liked some tweets about him getting traded, so what you say? Well, as the ever-awesome Steph Stradley points out, Cooks would have to dig for some of those tweets, indicating a desire to find tweets discussing his potential upcoming trade.

Source: The #Packers have been ‘involved’ in trade talks with the #Texans for star WR Brandin Cooks. Green Bay is currently viewed as the favorite for the former #Saints first-round pick. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 23, 2022

Where there’s smoke...

To summarize:

Trade rumors abound that teams are actively trying to acquire Cooks from the Texans

Houston signs another receiver with an eerily similar skillset and offensive role to Cooks

Cooks is on twitter looking for tweets about getting traded

Over the last 24 hours, rumors have connected the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants to Houston in trade talks for Cooks. None of those are AFC teams, so Caserio needn’t worry about Derek Stingley having to chase Cooks all over the field on a regular basis. Each of those teams has the cap space and trade capital to make a deal happen.

Right now, the only thing stopping it is Caserio holding fast to get the best deal possible. And, if he has three other teams actively trying to acquire the Archer, then let the bidding war begin.