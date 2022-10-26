Texans vs. Titans Injury Report: Leading Receiver Misses Practice

The Houston Texans will be playing the Tennessee Titans in Houston this Sunday. The Texans are coming off another game in which they should have won and hope to get on the right track.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Brandin Cooks (Veteran Rest Day)

DE Jerry Hughes (Veteran Rest Day)

Limited:

LG Kenyon Green (Shoulder)

G Justin McCray

The Houston Texans would have two huge losses on offense and defense if wide receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Maliek Collins are not able to play on Sunday. They will both be monitored throughout the week. Everyone else is on track to play this Sunday against the Titans.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.