Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Ravens at Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4), October 27, 2022, 7:15 pm CDT

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

Ah, Halloween, the time of year to put on a costume, become a completely different person/thing and go out questing for candy. It’s a perfect time to embrace something that you’re not. The Ravens will have someone out dressed like a black-plumed Poe character, Buccaneer fans will dress like pirates, Jack Easterby can pretend he’s still employed, and the New York Yankees can pretend they’re still relevant. See? It’s got a little something for everybody.

In the meantime, since there is no Houston Astros game tonight (game one of the World Series starts Friday, just FYI), feel free to kick back here, relax and watch two teams you probably don’t care about (aside from hating on Tom Brady which is just being sensible) duke it out in sunny (dark) Tampa Bay, Florida.

This is your Thursday Night Football open thread, complete with picks for tonight’s game from DraftKings Sportsbook, if you so choose to indulge*.

*Please do not take life advice or gambling tips from this, I literally have no idea what I’m doing.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Go Astros.